Macklemore To A Father For Third Time - Noise11.com

Rapper Macklemore is preparing to welcome his third child this summer.

Macklemore’s wife, Tricia Davis, took to Instagram Stories on Sunday night to post a selfie of her growing baby belly.

She simply captioned the shot, “Summer baby.”

Neither Macklemore, real name Benjamin Haggerty, nor Davis has revealed any further details, such as the baby’s sex or due date.

The tot will be a sibling for the couple’s daughters – Sloane, five, and three-year-old Colette.

And while Macklemore regularly shares updates about his family on his social media accounts, he uploaded a particularly sweet message about Davis to mark Mother’s Day last May.

“All these years, I always knew that you’d be the best mother. I had no idea that you would absolutely exceed all expectations once that time came five years ago. I love who you are. I love your boundless creativity and limitless imagination with our children. I admire your selflessness and ability to constantly show up for others. You have passed down humour, compassion, grit, empathy and the spirit of wonder,” the 37-year-old praised. “To say our kids adore you would be a massive understatement. You are their world, as you are mine. We’re all so fortunate to have you in our lives. To learn from you. To soak up your heart. To become better ourselves just by knowing you.”

Macklemore and Davis wed in 2015.

