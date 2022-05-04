Madonna To Release 50 Track Remix Collection - Noise11.com

Madonna is launching a new remix album featuring 50 tracks. Madonna made history when she topped the Billboard Dance Club chart for the 50th time with the release of ‘Girl Gone Wild’ back in 2020 and will now celebrate the milestone with the release of career-spanning compilation ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.’

The 50-track anthology will be released on streaming services and as a 3-CD and a 6-LP edition on August 19 but an abridged 16-track version of the collection simply titled ‘Finally Enough Love’ will be available from June 16 and the ‘Like a Virgin’ songstress has teased fans with the release of ‘Into the Groove’ (You Can Dance Remix Edit’), which was never available digitally until Wednesday (04.05.22).

A limited edition version on red and black vinyl will also be available, exclusively at Madonna’s official store and is available for pre-order now.

The ‘Vogue’ hitmaker has included her favourite remixes of classic tracks such as ‘Like a Prayer’ and ‘Express Yourself’ but will also feature rare and unreleased versions of hits such as ‘Ray of Light’ and ‘Everybody.’

All tracks have been remastered and the album will revisit classic anthems such as ‘Material Girl’, ‘Beautiful Stranger’ and ‘Hollywood’ but will also feature a newly digitised version of her Britney Spears collaboration ‘Me Against the Music’ and will also include an exclusive version of her 2012 hit ‘Bitch I’m Madonna’, on which she teamed up with rap Nicki Minaj.

The release of the 220-minute album marks the first in what has been described as a multi-year-reissue initiative with music giants Warner, so fans can expect more to come from the Queen of Pop.

FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES

50-Track Album

3-CD, 6-LP, Streaming & Digital Download Versions Out August 19

Track Listing

1. “Holiday” (7” Version) +

2. “Like A Virgin” (7” Version)

3. “Material Girl” (7” Version)

4. “Into The Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

5. “Open Your Heart” (Video Version) +

6. “Physical Attraction” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

7. “Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

8. “Like A Prayer” (Remix/Edit)

9. “Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)

10. “Keep It Together” (Alternate Single Remix) *+

11. “Vogue” (Single Version) +

12. “Justify My Love” (Orbit Edit)

13. “Erotica” (Underground Club Mix)

14. “Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit) +#

15. “Fever” (Radio Edit) +

16. “Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)

17. “Bedtime Story” (Junior’s Single Mix)

18. “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” (Miami Mix Edit)

19. “Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)

20. “Ray Of Light” (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit) +#

21. “Nothing Really Matters” (Club 69 Radio Mix) +

22. “Beautiful Stranger” (Calderone Radio Mix)

23. “American Pie” (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix)

24. “Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

25. “Don’t Tell Me” (Thunderpuss Video Remix) +#

26. “What It Feels Like For A Girl” (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit)

27. “Impressive Instant” (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix) +#

28. “Die Another Day” (Deepsky Radio Edit) +#

29. “American Life” (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit) *+

30. “Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit) +#

31. “Me Against The Music” (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) + – Britney Spears feat. Madonna

32. “Nothing Fails” (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit) *+

33. “Love Profusion” (Ralph Rosario House Vocal Edit) +#

34. “Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

35. “Sorry” (PSB Maxi Mix Edit) +#

36. “Get Together” (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit) +

37. “Jump” (Axwell Remix Edit)

38. “4 Minutes” (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) + – feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland

39. “Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) +#

40. “Celebration” (Benny Benassi Remix Edit)

41. “Give Me All Your Luvin’” (Party Rock Remix) – feat. LMFAO & Nicki Minaj

42. “Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)

43. “Turn Up The Radio” (Offer Nissim Remix Edit) *+#

44. “Living For Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) *+

45. “Ghosttown” (Dirty Pop Intro Remix)

46. “Bitch I’m Madonna” (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) +# – feat. Nicki Minaj

47. “Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma

48. “I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)

49. “Crave” (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) – feat. Swae Lee

50. “I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE

16-Track Album

Streaming June 24

1-CD, 2-LP & Digital Download Versions Out August 19

Track Listing

1. “Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

2. “Into The Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) +#

3. “Like A Prayer” (Remix/Edit)

4. “Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)

5. “Vogue” (Single Version) +

6. “Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit) +#

7. “Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)

8. “Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)

9. “Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)

10. “Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit) +#

11. “Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)

12. “Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) °+

13. “Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)

14. “Living For Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) *+

15. “Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma

16. “I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

