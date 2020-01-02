Make It Rain Sells Out, But Online Auction Still On

Byron Bay’s two-night bushfire benefit gig Make It Rain has sold out both nights, but fans can still bid for a piece of memorabilia to help raise money.

The auction includes a Maton guitar signed by Powderfinger, a one-hour training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, a tennis lesson or game for three people with Pat Rafter, a songwriting session with Bernard Fanning or the chance to brew your own beer with Stone and Wood’s head brewer.

If you want to make a difference to the bushfire efforts and get some pretty cool stuff for yourself at the same time, head on over to www.makeitrain2020.com.au, scroll down to the bottom and bid away!

For those who might be reading from overseas who might not be aware of what is happening, Australia’s bushfires have so far engulfed an area of almost ten million acres – approximately 40 times larger than the Californian bushfires of 2019. A majority of the fires have taken place in the state of New South Wales, which has seen the state capital Sydney shrouded in a thick and toxic blanket of smoke. They are uncharacteristically early in the season and fuelled by a very dry country largely in drought experiencing record high temperatures. So far, nine people have been confirmed dead and over 200 properties have been lost.

Make It Rain will take place in Byron Bay at:

JANUARY

8 – Wolfmother, ARC (feat. members of Spiderbait, You Am I, Jet and Even), Jackson Carroll and Monica Frances

9 – Bernard Fanning, T’N’T, Tim Rogers, Tex Perkins and the Loose Rubber Band, Jimmy Willing and the Real Gone Hick-Ups (feat. The Buffalo Gals)

All proceeds from the night will be donated to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers and Far North Coast brigades.

