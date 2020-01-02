 Make It Rain Sells Out, But Online Auction Still On - Noise11.com
Bernard Fanning, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Bernard Fanning, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Make It Rain Sells Out, But Online Auction Still On

by Tim Cashmere on January 2, 2020

in News

Byron Bay’s two-night bushfire benefit gig Make It Rain has sold out both nights, but fans can still bid for a piece of memorabilia to help raise money.

The auction includes a Maton guitar signed by Powderfinger, a one-hour training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, a tennis lesson or game for three people with Pat Rafter, a songwriting session with Bernard Fanning or the chance to brew your own beer with Stone and Wood’s head brewer.

If you want to make a difference to the bushfire efforts and get some pretty cool stuff for yourself at the same time, head on over to www.makeitrain2020.com.au, scroll down to the bottom and bid away!

For those who might be reading from overseas who might not be aware of what is happening, Australia’s bushfires have so far engulfed an area of almost ten million acres – approximately 40 times larger than the Californian bushfires of 2019. A majority of the fires have taken place in the state of New South Wales, which has seen the state capital Sydney shrouded in a thick and toxic blanket of smoke. They are uncharacteristically early in the season and fuelled by a very dry country largely in drought experiencing record high temperatures. So far, nine people have been confirmed dead and over 200 properties have been lost.

Make It Rain will take place in Byron Bay at:

JANUARY
8 – Wolfmother, ARC (feat. members of Spiderbait, You Am I, Jet and Even), Jackson Carroll and Monica Frances
9 – Bernard Fanning, T’N’T, Tim Rogers, Tex Perkins and the Loose Rubber Band, Jimmy Willing and the Real Gone Hick-Ups (feat. The Buffalo Gals)

All proceeds from the night will be donated to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers and Far North Coast brigades.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Wolfmother: Photo by Gerry Nicholls Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Monique Brumby Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Monique Brumby Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Monique Brumby Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tex and Phil Easy Fever Tim Rogers Easy Fever

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Depeche Mode, Noise11, photo
Depeche Mode Themed Barber Revealed In Cardiff

Welsh men who want to look great and express their love of electro-goth pop pioneers Depeche Mode can now kill two birds with one stone at Cardiff's Mode For Men.

2 hours ago
Cold Chisel photo by Daniel Boud
Cold Chisel Disguised As Barking Spiders Debut Four Blood Moon Songs Live

Cold Chisel’s warm-up gig in Sydney 28 December featured the live premiere of four new tracks from the no 1 album ‘Blood Moon’.

3 days ago
Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother, 2013, Music Bowl, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Wolfmother’s Andrew Stockdale Reflects On A Year Without Alcohol

Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother has shared his thoughts after clocking up 12 months without alcohol.

3 days ago
Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hall & Oates Return To The Australian Top 40 For The First Time Since 1984

Hall & Oates are officially an Australian Top 40 act again, scoring their first Top 40 hit since ‘Out of Touch’ in 1984.

5 days ago
Michael Buble Christmas
Australian Charts: Michael Buble ‘Christmas’ is the no 1 album

Michael Buble caps off a massive decade for his album "Christmas" by claiming the last No.1 berth for the year and the decade, as his set rises two places and returns for fifteenth overall week and sixth run at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.

5 days ago
Merry Christmas Mariah Carey
Australian Charts: Mariah Carey ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Is The No 1

This week last year Mariah Carey jumped from #10 to the top of the ARIA Singles Chart with her seasonal classic "All I Want for Christmas is You", which repeats itself this week and jumps from No.10 to No.1 to land a second week at the top in Australia.

5 days ago
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Drummer Roger Taylor Awarded The OBE

Queen’s Roger Taylor has received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the Queen’s annual New Years Honours list.

5 days ago