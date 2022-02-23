 Man City Sirens’ Walter Musolino Channels Morrissey For New Song ‘Love Is So Sweet’ - Noise11.com
Man City Sirens

Man City Sirens

Man City Sirens’ Walter Musolino Channels Morrissey For New Song ‘Love Is So Sweet’

by Paul Cashmere on February 23, 2022

in News

Walter Musolino of Melbourne’s Man City Sirens has channelled his inner passion for the music of Morrissey for the new Man City Sirens song ‘Love Is So Sweet’.

Walter says, “With the songs of Morrissey, I discovered a kindred spirit drawn to the beauty and the ugliness of the commonplace, an artist whose ease of seductive poetic expression, is in contrast to the labours of a rigorous intelligence always at work in the pursuit of enlightenment.”

Man City Sirens is a five-piece band from Melbourne with Brit-rock at the heart of their sound.

Walter Musolino is proficient in the construction of sounds from Morrissey’s early work crafting the words he performed in The Smiths and his solo work. There is a cross-over with the darkness and irony in Walter words compared to Morrissey’s.

For example, in ‘Love Is So Sweet’, Walter is telling a story about a son’s toxic relationship with his cruel, abusive, controlling, psychologically violent father.

Man City Sirens have a performance this Friday 25 February in Melbourne at Caroline Springs Square from 6pm.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Bieber Cancels Shows After Testing Positive To Covid-19

Justin Bieber has been forced to cancel a gig after testing positive for Covid-19.

3 days ago
John Paul Jones Them Crooked Vultures - photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
John Paul Jones Recreates His Led Zeppelin Classic ‘When The Level Breaks’

Led Zeppelin’s ‘When The Levee Breaks’ has been re-created by Led Zep’s John Paul Jones and a gathering of his friends including Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Janes Addiction’s Stephen Perkins and Robbie Robertson’s son Sebastian.

3 days ago
Paris Jackson (photo from Facebook)
Paris Jackson To Showcase at SXSW

Paris Jackson will perform live at SXSW in Austin in March to showcase her new music.

3 days ago
Huskii
Australian Albums: Rapper Huskii Debuts At No 1

Local rapper Huskii sees his debut studio album "Antihero" enter at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

3 days ago
One Direction, Niall Horan, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
One Direction Star Niall Horan Falls Ill On Flight

Niall Horan has thanked airline staff for taking care of him after he fell "extremely ill" during a flight.

4 days ago
BTS
BTS Star V Tests Positive To Covid-19

BTS singer V has tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks after his bandmate Jimin caught Covid-19.

6 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon ‘Bad Habits’ Collaboration Is Ready

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon will release their heavy rock version of 'Bad Habits' on Friday (18.02.22).

February 16, 2022