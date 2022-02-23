Man City Sirens’ Walter Musolino Channels Morrissey For New Song ‘Love Is So Sweet’ - Noise11.com

Walter Musolino of Melbourne’s Man City Sirens has channelled his inner passion for the music of Morrissey for the new Man City Sirens song ‘Love Is So Sweet’.

Walter says, “With the songs of Morrissey, I discovered a kindred spirit drawn to the beauty and the ugliness of the commonplace, an artist whose ease of seductive poetic expression, is in contrast to the labours of a rigorous intelligence always at work in the pursuit of enlightenment.”

Man City Sirens is a five-piece band from Melbourne with Brit-rock at the heart of their sound.

Walter Musolino is proficient in the construction of sounds from Morrissey’s early work crafting the words he performed in The Smiths and his solo work. There is a cross-over with the darkness and irony in Walter words compared to Morrissey’s.

For example, in ‘Love Is So Sweet’, Walter is telling a story about a son’s toxic relationship with his cruel, abusive, controlling, psychologically violent father.

Man City Sirens have a performance this Friday 25 February in Melbourne at Caroline Springs Square from 6pm.

