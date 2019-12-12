Man Who Paid $243k For Olivia Newton-John Grease Jacket Gifts It Back To Her

An anonymous man who bid $243,200 for the leather Jackson worn by Olivia Newton-John in the movie Grease has given it back to her.

The unnamed man told Olivia, “This jacket belongs to you and the collective soul of those who love you, those for whom you are the soundtrack of their lives. It should not sit in a billionaire’s closet for country club bragging rights. For this reason I humbly and respectfully return it to its rightful owner, which is you.”

While he was not named the man identified as a doctor. “Should you ever need medical advice or support from a trusted doctor in L.A. I will be there,” he said.

“That is the most incredibly generous thing to do for me,” Olivia said.

The jacket will now go on display at the Olivia Newton-John Wellness Centre in Melbourne.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments