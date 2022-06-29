 Mandy Moore Cancels Remainder Of US Tour For Health Reasons - Noise11.com
Mandy Moore Cancels Remainder Of US Tour For Health Reasons

by Music-News.com on June 30, 2022

Mandy Moore has cancelled the remaining dates on her U.S. tour to put her health first during her pregnancy.

Moore, who revealed she was expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith earlier this month, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she was scrapping the rest of her In Real Life tour.

“It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have to let you all know that I am canceling my remaining show dates in 2022,” she began. “It has been an honor and an absolute dream to return to the stage again this past month, performing for all of you. When we booked these shows, I wasn’t pregnant and although I truly thought I could power through, the way we are traveling (long hours on the bus and not getting proper rest) has caught up, taken its toll, and made it feel too challenging to proceed.

“I know that I have to put my family and my health (and the health of my baby) first and the best place for me to be right now is at home. Thank you for all of your support along the way and thank you in advance for respecting my decision.”

Mandy kicked off her In Real Life tour in Atlanta, Georgia on 10 June and it was originally scheduled to conclude in Newport, Rhode Island on 24 July.

Moore announced she was pregnant on 3 June by sharing a picture of her son Gus, who was born in February 2021, wearing a “big brother” T-shirt.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

