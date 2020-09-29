 Mariah Carey To Release A Rock Album - Noise11.com
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls

Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls

Mariah Carey To Release A Rock Album

by Music-News.com on September 30, 2020

in News

Mariah Carey has promised to release the secret alternative rock album she recorded in the mid-1990s – as soon as she locates the recordings.

Mariah Carey shared the surprising news of the unlikely material on Twitter over the weekend, when she posted an excerpt from her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, and revealed she had quietly contributed to every original track on a 1995 album called Someone’s Ugly Daughter, by a band named Chick.

Alongside a snippet of a song called Hermit, which featured her vocals blended with those of her old friend Clarissa Dane Davidson, she tweeted, “Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream. Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days.”

Fans began begging the R&B singer to make her version of the experimental material available to stream, and on Monday, she vowed to do just that.

After followers discovered a YouTube upload of Someone’s Ugly Daughter, Mariah wrote, “Fun fact 2: now that you’ve listened to Clarissa’s kick-ass lead vocals, I can tell you that I’m on a quest to unearth the version of this album with my lead vocals and will not stop until we find it! So happy that we get to experience this together lol!”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sam Smith To Play Virtual Abbey Road Gig

Sam Smith has teamed up with American Express to offer their fans the chance to witness the "special performance" on October 30, which will see Sam play songs from their upcoming album, 'Love Goes’, which is released that day.

2 days ago
Hilary Duff photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hilary Duff Has Written A Kids Book

Hilary Duff's daughter inspired to write her new children's book My Little Brave Girl.

September 25, 2020
Michael Kiwanuka at Noise11, Photo
Michael Kiwanuka Wins Mercury Prize

Michael Kiwanuka has been announced as the winner of the prestigious annual music accolade the Mercury Prize for his third album, ‘Kiwanuka’, which was released to critical acclaim in November 2019.

September 25, 2020
Michael Spibey of The Badloves photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Badloves Debut Tribal Video

The Badloves have premiered their video for ‘Tribal’ with Screaming Jets guitarist Scott Kingman handling the video production.

September 17, 2020
Zach Bair Band. Left to Right, Jeff Ward, Jeff Cobble, Zach Bair, and Daniel Dwight
Businessman By Day, Musician By Night Zach Bair Channels Song Into Suicide Awareness

Musician and businessman Zach Bair is donating proceeds from his new music to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

September 17, 2020
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Anita ‘Lady A’ White Countersues Lady Antebellum

Lady Antebellum thought they had found common ground with the blues singer after they held a private conference on Zoom with her after they allegedly unknowingly switched their name to her moniker from Lady Antebellum in response to the Black Lives Matter movement in June, as the word Antebellum has associations to slavery in the US.

September 17, 2020
T.I., music news, noise11.com
T.I. Charged In Fraudulent Cryptocurrency Scheme

Rapper T.I. has been ordered to pay a $75,000 penalty over his role in a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.

September 14, 2020