Marty Stuart Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame

Noise11.com’s Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas has congratulated country music legend Marty Stuart on being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as a Modern Era Artist.

Mr Kontonicolas, who has been working closely with Marty Stuart for the past year, felt elated with the news that Marty is to receive such an honor. Nick says, “Since Marty and I aligned on such an important project as the Congress of Country Music I was immediately impressed on how his vision brought together entertainment, education and history. The music education charter is an extremely important part of the Noise11.com business. I was initially taken by Marty’s desire to pass on his talents to the next generation and share them with the present generation”.

The Noise Network’s CEO Paul Cashmere said, “Nick’s introduction of Marty Stuart to Noise11.com is an exciting next step. It follows our ethos of educating as well as entertaining. The music business is like every other business in that to succeed for the future we must pass on your experience to the next generation. Marty shares that philosophy. It is gratifying to be following in the path of such an accomplished musician and mentor to many”.

The five-time Grammy Award winner has spent over 40 years in the business including doing time with Lester Flatt in the 70s and as a member of the Johnny Cash Band through-out the 80s.

Stuart hosts the annual Late Night Jam at the Ryman kicking off each year’s CMA Music Festival.

“It is the ultimate honor in Country Music,” says Stuart. “I’m so honored to be included in this class and I’m honored to be included alongside Hank Jr. and Dean Dillon. I love those people. To be officially inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame is beyond words. I’m usually not at a loss for words.”

The Country Music Association created the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961 to recognise professions who made outstanding contributions to the genre. As well as Marty Stuart, CMA will also honor Dean Dillion as Songwriter and Hank Williams Jr as Veterans Era Artist.

