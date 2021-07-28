Marty Stuart Shares Waylon Jennings Cover ‘This Time’ - Noise11.com

Marty Stuart’s monthly morsel of the upcoming ‘Songs I Sing In The Dark’ album is his cover of the Waylon Jennings classic ‘This Time’.

In a statement Marty said:

“There was a time in Nashville when the term outlaw had a fresh fire of relevance about it. The word represented independence, forward musical thinking, but ultimately the term personified artistic freedom. Tompall Glaser’s studio was known around town as “Hillbilly Central”. The place was stocked with a 24/7 collection of colorful characters and was considered ground zero for the burgeoning outlaw movement. However, it was a street on Nashville’s West End called Elliston Place that served as the playground for “Hillbilly Central’s” cast of characters. That’s where I fell into the parade in early 1974. Waylon was the pope, and he was indeed the reigning king of the telecaster cowboys. Elliston Place at that moment in time was Music City’s remnant version of Paris in the twenties. Bohemian’s, writers, photographers, pickers, poets, stars, moguls, and free spirits of every denomination drifted up and down the street at night, hitting all of the nightspots with giddy ease. The music the outlaws were making on Music Row seemed to be a direct reflection of the Elliston Place circus. As of those early days of 1974, the Waylon and Willie thing had not quite exploded into the mainstream as of yet, although you could feel the earth beginning to rumble in that direction. “Waylon had a grouping of songs he recorded during those times that I’ve always considered to be his very finest. I always thought of them as his corridor songs that ushered him up to his superstardom status. Those songs drew a line in the dirt and dared anybody to cross them. “Lonesome Ornery and Mean,” “Rambling Man,” “Ladies Love Outlaws,” and “The Taker” are good examples. Everybody has their favorite Waylon song, but the one that caused me to raise my fist in the air and proclaim my allegiance to the revolution was 1974’s “This Time.” The song is 2:26 of splendor. The coolest of them all, just like old Waymore”.

Marty Stuart will kick off his American tour in New York this Friday 30 July, 2021. The Noise Network Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas will attend as Marty’s guest. “It is a honor to be invited to Marty’s show. In the past few years, getting closer to Marty and Connie has given me a first-hand view of the creativity operating side by side with business. Marty’s work and vision on the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Mississippi running parallel with such an exciting and extensive tour demonstrates the opportunities that lay ahead in entertainment. I am truly looking forward to seeing my friend in concert”.

Marty Stuart Tour Dates

Fri 30 July Adler Hall New York (NYC), NY, US

Sat 31 July Indian Ranch Amphitheatre Webster, MA, US

Sun 1 August Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT, US

Fri 20 August Strings Music Pavilion Steamboat Springs, CO, US

Sat 21 August Eccles Center Park City, UT, US

Thu 26 August Kessler Theater Dallas, TX, US

Fri 27 August Kessler Theater Dallas, TX, US

Sat 28 August The Heights Theater Houston, TX, US

Fri 10 September Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua Bayfield, WI, US

Sat 11 September Door Community Auditorium Fish Creek, WI, US

Thu 16 September Edmonds Center for the Arts Edmonds, WA, US

Fri 17 September Lincoln Theatre Center Mt. Vernon, WA, US

Sat 18 September Admiral Theatre Bremerton, WA, US

Sun 19 September Aladdin Theater Portland, OR, US

Tue 21 September Freight & Salvage Berkeley, CA, US

Wed 22 September Freight & Salvage Berkeley, CA, US

Thu 23 September Crest Theatre Sacramento, CA, US

Fri 24 September Crystal Bay Club Casino Crystal Bay, NV, US

Sat 25 September Uptown Theatre Napa Napa, CA, US

Thu 30 September Sunset Center Carmel, CA, US

Sat 30 October Penn’s Peak Jim Thorpe, PA, US

Thu 4 November Kenneth & Ramona Cherry Theater Columbia, TN, US

Thu 11 November Florida Theatre Jacksonville, FL, US

Thu 18 November Victory Theatre Evansville, IN, US

Fri 19 November Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Shipshewana, IN, US

Fri 17 December Walker Theatre Chattanooga, TN, US

