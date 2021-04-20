McFly Drummer Tests Positive To Covid - Noise11.com

McFly drummer Harry Judd has tested positive for coronavirus. Judd took to social media on Monday to report that he and his wife, Izzy, were experiencing “mild flu symptoms” after contracting Covid-19.

“@mrs_izzyjudd and me have Covid (sic),” he wrote alongside a selfie. “Mild flu symptoms and everything smells like vinegar! Isolating at home now with the family.”

In her own post, Izzy, who shares daughter Lola and son Kit with the star, added: “What a way to start to the week, the panic that surged through me to receive this early this morning was horrid. Started to feel cold symptoms, just assumed I had caught Kit’s snotty nose. Then Harry started to feel body aches and our coughs became more persistent.

“After doing a lateral flow test yesterday, Harry’s came up positive and mine negative so we went to an official testing site and results came back this morning to show positive results for us both.”

Admitting it was “such a shock to catch (coronavirus) when numbers are lower and we have followed the guidelines,” she explained: “So far our symptoms are rotten but manageable, the headache is (bad). Back to homeschooling and of course isolating this week. Please be safe everyone.”

