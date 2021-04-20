 McFly Drummer Tests Positive To Covid - Noise11.com
McFly

McFly

McFly Drummer Tests Positive To Covid

by Music-News.com on April 20, 2021

in News

McFly drummer Harry Judd has tested positive for coronavirus. Judd took to social media on Monday to report that he and his wife, Izzy, were experiencing “mild flu symptoms” after contracting Covid-19.

“@mrs_izzyjudd and me have Covid (sic),” he wrote alongside a selfie. “Mild flu symptoms and everything smells like vinegar! Isolating at home now with the family.”

In her own post, Izzy, who shares daughter Lola and son Kit with the star, added: “What a way to start to the week, the panic that surged through me to receive this early this morning was horrid. Started to feel cold symptoms, just assumed I had caught Kit’s snotty nose. Then Harry started to feel body aches and our coughs became more persistent.

“After doing a lateral flow test yesterday, Harry’s came up positive and mine negative so we went to an official testing site and results came back this morning to show positive results for us both.”

Admitting it was “such a shock to catch (coronavirus) when numbers are lower and we have followed the guidelines,” she explained: “So far our symptoms are rotten but manageable, the headache is (bad). Back to homeschooling and of course isolating this week. Please be safe everyone.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Is Working On Next Re-Record

Taylor Swift is already hard at work on her next re-recorded album. Swift released the first of six re-recorded albums, 'Fearless (Taylor’s Version)', earlier this month.

3 hours ago
Taylor Swift Fearless Taylors Version
Australian Charts: Taylor Swift Is First Act To Have A No 1 Twice With Different Versions of the Same Album

Taylor Swift debuts at the summit of the ARIA Albums Chart this week with her reworked second album "Fearless (Taylor's version)", becoming her eighth No.1 Album in Australia.

2 days ago
The Black Keys
The Black Keys Honor The Blues with ‘Delta Kream’

The Black Keys pay homage to the Delta Blues with their new album ‘Delta Kream’.

4 days ago
Bob Evans photo by Tajette OHalloran
Bob Evans Releases ‘Tomorrowland’, His First Album In Five Years

Bob Evans has released a new album ‘Tomorrowland’, landing five years after his fifth album ‘Car Boot Sale’.

4 days ago
Mick Thomas Roving Commisson
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Debuts New Video ‘Keeping All The Cannons Clean’

Mick Thomas has taken to the streets of the Melbourne suburbs of Northcote and Thornbury for his new Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission’s video ‘Keeping All The Cannons Clean’.

5 days ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Thanks Fans For Artpop Act II Campaign

Lady Gaga has recalled being in "desperate pain" making 2013's ‘Artpop’, and thanked fans for "celebrating" the record by campaigning for Volume II.

7 days ago
george
george To Reform For ‘Polyserena’ Album 20th Anniversary

george will reform for shows in Brisbane to mark the 20th anniversary of their ‘Polyserena’ album.

April 13, 2021