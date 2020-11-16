McFly Starts McFly TV - Noise11.com

After 2020 saw touring put on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic, McFly decided to come up with their own platform to provide exclusive video content, live-stream performances, band Q&A’s, and much more for their loyal fan base to interact with.

For £9.99 a month or £99 per year, the service, which launches on November 20, will be the number one destination for all things McFly.

McFly have even invested in their own Total Access HQ building in London, which boasts a recording studio and rehearsal space, where they will work on new material and also give fans an insight into their creative process.

The launch will coincide with the first anniversary since McFly headlined The O2 arena in London, for what marked their first gig in three years, and the performance will air on McFly Total Access on November 20.

Fans will also find upgraded 4K music videos and much more.

What’s more, in creating McFly Total Access, the pop group have been able to offer jobs to their crew members who lost work as a result of pandemic.

The announcement comes hot off the heels of the band releasing their sixth studio album, ‘Young Dumb Thrills’.

And drummer Harry recently teased they are eager to get back into the studio to make more tunes.

He said last week: “It’s a unique bond that you have as a band, particularly as a band that’s had longevity and success.

“Making music together, that’s really the fun bit. So to have Young Dumb Thrills ready to listen to, we now just can’t wait to get going again and start making more music.”

