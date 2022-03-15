Meat Loaf’s Daughter Pearl Aday And Her Husband Scott Ian of Anthrax Are Motor Sister - Noise11.com

Motor Sister is a serious rock act. It should be, singer Pearl Aday is the daughter of Meat Loaf and wife of Scott Ian of Anthrax. Scott is the band’s guitarist, John Tempesta of White Zombie and The Cult is on drums, Joey Vera of Armoured Saint plays bass and Jim Wilson of Mother Superior is also a singer and guitarist for this band.

Check out ‘Can’t Get High Enough’.

This is the second album for Mother Sister. The first, ‘Ride’, was a covers album of Wilson’s band Mother Superior. This album also has the Mother Superior song ‘Rolling Boy Blues’.

“The record of covers was already done, so there was no need to do it again,” says Pearl Aday. “We’re a bunch of songwriters with so much passion for the same kind of music, it just makes sense that we would make new music together, and it was easy as usual to follow Jim’s lead on this one. He was overflowing with songs and ideas so we all happily jumped right in.” Adds Wilson, “We definitely wanted to continue with the spirit of my old band and it’s not difficult really because everything Mother Superior did was done with heart and soul and I think soul is an important word. Not necessarily ‘soul music’ but the feeling that comes with it.”

The album was recorded in Los Angeles with Anthrax producer Jay Ruston. “It’s a great sounding room and we got to track on the Sound City Neve, which is perfect for our sound,” says Ian. “And some really cool people – who took great care of us – own it.”

The album ‘Get Off’ will be released on 6 May.

Get Off Tracklisting:

1. Can’t Get High Enough

2. Coming for You

3. Right There, Just Like That

4. Sooner or Later

5. Excuse Me, Your Life Is Exposed

6. Lion’s Den

7. 1,000,000 Miles

8. Pain

9. Bulletproof

10. Bruise It or Lose It

11. Time’s Up

12. Rolling Boy Blues

