Melbourne’s Love Project Launches A New Event Called ‘Autumn’ - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s Love Project will debut their 2022 event Autumn this weekend.

Love Project is the all-new event company from James Keyte and Blake McCord. Inner-Melbourne residents might now the pair from the DJ sets at Blondie is Southbank.

‘Autumn’ will kick off this Sunday at The Third Day’s warehouse in North Melbourne starting at 2pm and running through until 11pm.

James Keyte said, “We are excited that our first event has come together so well, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone! We have some of the best DJ’s playing and a spectacular venue. We know Sunday will be a day to remember!”

This Sunday’s ‘Autumn’ event will feature Jennifer Loveless, Contact Flavour, Eastern Distributor, Guy Contact, Hydra Pyxis, Jon Jones, Reflex Blue, Solar Suite and Tangela.

Venue: THE THIRD DAY, 290 Macauley Road, North Melbourne Vic 3051

Event Duration: 2pm – 11pm (9hrs)

Tickets are on sale now via humanitix: https://events.humanitix.com/loveproject-autumn2022

