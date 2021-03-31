Memo Music Hall To Host Bob Dylan 80th Birthday Celebration - Noise11.com

Memo Music Hall has revealed the line-up for its annual Bob Dylan Birthday bash, this year celebrating the 80th birthday of Bob Dylan.

Brian Nankervis will host the two-day BobFest with guests Henry Wagons, Adalita, Mick Thomas, Lisa Miller, Charles Jenkins, Rebecca Barnard, and Charm of Finches.

The event is curated by Shane O’Mara. The band features O’Mara with Shane Reilly, Adrian Whitehead, Rick Plant and Ben Weisner.

Bob Dylan’s first single was ‘Mixed Up Confusion’, recorded on 14 November 1962 and released on 14 November 1962. The song wasn’t on Dylan’s debut album ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’ in 1963. An earlier take from 1 November 1962 appeared on the 1978 compilation ‘Masterpieces’.

Bob Dylan will turn 80 on 24 May 2021.

CARAVAN MUSIC & LEICASHOW PRESENTS

“FOREVER YOUNG – A BOB DYLAN 80TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION” @ MEMO MUSIC HALL, ST KILDA

FRIDAY MAY 21 and SATURDAY MAY 22

Doors Open 7:30pm

Premium Reserved Seats – $75.00 + b/f

A Reserved Seats – $65.00 + b/f

General Admission – $50.00 + b/f

TICKETS ON SALES 9AM THURSDAY APRIL 1

TICKETS & MORE INFO AT WWW.MEMOMUSICHALL.COM.AU

