The Music of John Lennon To Be Performed at Give Peace A Chance Concerts - Noise11.com

Adalita (Magic Dirt), Diesel, Steve Kilbey (The Church), Isabella Manfredi (The Preatures) and Kevin Mitchell (Jebediah/Bob Evans) will perform the music of John Lennon for the Give Peace A Chance shows in Australia in July.
Steve Kilbey said “John Lennon was the yin in the best songwriting partnership this world will probably ever see. As a singer he made so many breakthroughs into territory up till then unexplored by anyone before him. His music was sublime. It is at the very
heart and fabric of the music we now call ‘rock’.”
Thursday, 3 July 2025
Concert Hall, QPAC Brisbane QLD
Saturday, 5 July 2025
Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC
Sunday, 6 July 2025
Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
Saturday, 12 July 2025
Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook