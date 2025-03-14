 The Music of John Lennon To Be Performed at Give Peace A Chance Concerts - Noise11.com
Steve Kilbey of The Church photo by Ros O'Gorman

Steve Kilbey of The Church photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Music of John Lennon To Be Performed at Give Peace A Chance Concerts

by Noise11.com on March 14, 2025

in News

Adalita (Magic Dirt), Diesel, Steve Kilbey (The Church), Isabella Manfredi (The Preatures) and Kevin Mitchell (Jebediah/Bob Evans) will perform the music of John Lennon for the Give Peace A Chance shows in Australia in July.

Steve Kilbey said “John Lennon was the yin in the best songwriting partnership this world will probably ever see. As a singer he made so many breakthroughs into territory up till then unexplored by anyone before him. His music was sublime. It is at the very
heart and fabric of the music we now call ‘rock’.”

Thursday, 3 July 2025
Concert Hall, QPAC Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 5 July 2025
Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, 6 July 2025
Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 12 July 2025
Festival Theatre, Adelaide SA

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jane Gazzo, Adalita, Andrew Duffield
Adalita, Mick Harvey and Andrew Duffield Cover Michael Hutchence ‘Room for the Memory’ for Ollie Olsen

‘Rooms for the Memory’, the sole Michael Hutchence solo hit, has been covered by Magic Dirt’s Adalita, Bad Seed Mick Harvey and Andrew Duffield of Models as a benefit record for Ollie Olsen.

June 16, 2023
Adalita performs at the Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adalita To Release ‘Inland’, Her First Album In Nine Years

Adalita will finally release new music in December with ‘Inland’ to become her first album since ‘All Day Venus’ in 2013.

November 15, 2022
Adalita performs at the Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adilita Will Perform ‘Tumbling Dice’ At ‘Exile On Main Street’ 50th Anniversary Concert in Melbourne

Magic Dirt singer Adalita has put her hand up to perform The Rolling Stones’ classic ‘Tumbling Dice’ at the ‘Exile On Main Street’ 50th anniversary show.

July 20, 2022
Nirvana Nevermind 30th anniversary edition
Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ To Be Performed Live In Australia

Empire Touring has put together an Australian supergroup featuring members of Magic Dirt, The Superjesus, Even, Screamfeeder and Shihad to a performance of the complete Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ album.

April 5, 2022
Eskimo Joe at Noise11 in 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eskimo Joe To Perform Black Fingernails Red Wine and A Song Is A City Albums On 2022 Tour

Eskimo Joe will break of their Western Australian prison to tour Australia in September and October showcasing two of their classic albums ‘Black Fingernails Red Wine’ and ‘A Song Is A City’.

March 24, 2022
Rolling Stones Exile On Main Street
Tim Rogers, Adalita and Tex Perkins To Tour Exile On Main Street

After performing the Rolling Stones classic ‘Sticky Fingers’, Tim Rogers of You Am I, Adalita from Magic Dirt and Tex Perkins of Cruel Sea will take ‘Exile On Main Street’ on tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stones release.

March 11, 2022
Bob Dylan
Memo Music Hall To Host Bob Dylan 80th Birthday Celebration

Memo Music Hall has revealed the line-up for its annual Bob Dylan Birthday bash, this year celebrating the 80th birthday of Bob Dylan.

March 31, 2021