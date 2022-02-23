Michael Bublé Confirms Fourth Child - Noise11.com

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have confirmed they are expecting their fourth child.
On Monday, rumours began to swirl that the Canadian singer and Argentine actress were about to make a pregnancy announcement after a clip of Michael’s new song, I’ll Never Not Love You, was leaked online.
In the video, Luisana could be seen displaying a baby bump.
On Tuesday, Michael took to Instagram to share a photo showing him cradling his wife’s stomach.
“Ooops! We did it again… [email protected] en camino (baby on the way),” he wrote in the caption.
Michael, 46, and Luisana, 34, are already parents to Noah, eight, Elias, six, and three-year-old Vida.
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook