Michael Buble Is Homeschooling His Children - Noise11.com

Michael Buble is getting to grips with homeschooling his children as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

Buble previously said he was finding educating his children – Noah, six, Elias, four, and Vida, 20 months – “really tough”, adding: “If there’s a heaven, teachers will be there in huge numbers because, oh my God, I am maybe the worst!”

However, speaking to U.K. TV host Graham Norton on Friday’s instalment of his chat show, via a live link from the basement of his home in Vancouver, Canada, he shared the inventive ways he’s been keeping up with the curriculum.

“We are doing it, but I am not great at it,” he began. “We are adapting and I’m learning new things; I felt guilty about the kids being on their iPads or watching TV until I muted the screen and turned the subtitles on and now, they are kind of reading – I killed two birds…”

The star was in the middle of a tour when the lockdown happened, but he admitted the situation was all too familiar for him, as he was previously forced to axe a string of live shows when Noah was diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

“It’s not much different to when we went through our own family health scare and very quickly the work loses its meaning,” the singer, who shares his kids with wife Luisana Lopilato, confessed. “For me, doing the right thing was the only option. I think I was one of the first artists to pull the plug and felt horrible about it, but I know I will make up the shows… The day they say, ‘We are all good,’ I’ll be back on stage.”

