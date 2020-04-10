 Michael Buble Is Homeschooling His Children - Noise11.com
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman

Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman

Michael Buble Is Homeschooling His Children

by Music-News.com on April 11, 2020

in News

Michael Buble is getting to grips with homeschooling his children as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

Buble previously said he was finding educating his children – Noah, six, Elias, four, and Vida, 20 months – “really tough”, adding: “If there’s a heaven, teachers will be there in huge numbers because, oh my God, I am maybe the worst!”

However, speaking to U.K. TV host Graham Norton on Friday’s instalment of his chat show, via a live link from the basement of his home in Vancouver, Canada, he shared the inventive ways he’s been keeping up with the curriculum.

“We are doing it, but I am not great at it,” he began. “We are adapting and I’m learning new things; I felt guilty about the kids being on their iPads or watching TV until I muted the screen and turned the subtitles on and now, they are kind of reading – I killed two birds…”

The star was in the middle of a tour when the lockdown happened, but he admitted the situation was all too familiar for him, as he was previously forced to axe a string of live shows when Noah was diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

“It’s not much different to when we went through our own family health scare and very quickly the work loses its meaning,” the singer, who shares his kids with wife Luisana Lopilato, confessed. “For me, doing the right thing was the only option. I think I was one of the first artists to pull the plug and felt horrible about it, but I know I will make up the shows… The day they say, ‘We are all good,’ I’ll be back on stage.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rita Ora, Noise11, Photo
Rita Ora Is Helping Her Medical Mum As Coronavirus Volunteer

Rita Ora decided she had to volunteer to help Britain battle the coronavirus after seeing how returning to work affected her psychiatrist mum.

5 hours ago
Leon Bridges, music news, noise11.com
Leon Bridges and John Mayer Team For The COVID-19 Relief Fund

Leon Bridges has joined forces with John Mayer to help raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

6 hours ago
Rihanna, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Rihanna and Jack Dorsey Donate To Domestic Violence Victims In COVID-19 Pandemic

Rihanna and her Clara Lionel Foundation have joined forces with Twitter CEO Jack, 43, to send the huge sum to the Mayor's Fund to "address a surge in domestic violence" in LA during the coronavirus lockdown.

10 hours ago
The Pretenders
The Pretenders To Release Rockin’ ‘Love For Hate’ Album In July

The 11th album for The Pretenders ‘Hate For Sale’ will be released on 17 July, 2020.

3 days ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
National Indigenous Music Awards To Be Online Only During COVID-19 Crisis

The National Indigenous Music Awards are pleased to announce in the face of the COVID19 pandemic, that they will continue in 2020, reacting to a climate where celebrating and shining a light on First Nations artists is even more important than ever. Opening their nominations today, the NIMAs are ready to face the challenge of building and supporting community in a changed world.

3 days ago
R.Kelly, music news, noise11.com
R. Kelly Denied Early Release

A New York judge has shot down R. Kelly's bid for an early prison release amid coronavirus concerns.

3 days ago
Bob Geldof SXSW 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Bob Geldof To Band-Aid Critic “Go Fuck Yourself”

Bob Geldof has blasted the snowflakes who moan about his Band Aid hit 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' making celebrities out to be "white saviours".

3 days ago