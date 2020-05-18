 Michael Buble Moves On From Abuse Allegations - Noise11.com
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman

Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman

Michael Buble Moves On From Abuse Allegations

by Music-News.com on May 19, 2020

in News

A representative for singer Michael Buble is demanding a stop to “ridiculous” allegations suggesting he is abusive towards his wife, Luisana Lopilato.

Buble hit headlines last month after he interrupted the Argentinian actress during one of their regular Facebook Live chats, at one point appearing to nudge her and then grab her.

The clip went viral, prompting critics to question Buble’s behaviour behind closed doors, even though Lopilato herself took to social media to defend her man against the “malicious” comments, insisting their marriage remains in great shape.

At the time, Buble’s spokesperson also addressed the backlash with E! News, branding the controversy “a failed effort of cyber bullying” against the couple, adding, “Anyone who watches them on Facebook Live every day can see that this is a beautiful partnership filled with love.”

Despite the statements, Buble has continued to field negative remarks online, with some haters even going as far as to send him death threats, according to Lopilato, who recently expressed her horror on Argentinian TV show Intrusos.

Her quotes have been distributed to multiple media outlets, and now Buble is keen to move on from the unexpected drama.

“There will be no further commenting on this ridiculous allegation,” a representative for Buble tells People.com.

“All anyone needs to do is see them together on Facebook Live every day. They are equal and loving partners and treat each other with the greatest respect. They are a beautiful couple.”

Buble and Lopilato wed in 2011 and share three young children.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman Michael Buble photo Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Katy Perry, photo by Ros O'Gorman, rod laver arena, Melbourne 2014
Katy Perry Surprises Fans As A Substitute Teacher

Pregnant Katy Perry kicked off her week by surprising two fans with lockdown hook-ups.

21 mins ago
Lisa Mills
Lisa Mills Covers Elvis Presley Singing Rose Marie McCoy

American blues singer Lisa Mills has covered a Rose Marie McCoy song once sung by Elvis Presley.

2 hours ago
Short Stack - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Short Stack Reschedule 2020 Tour With 2021 Dates

Short Stack have finalised new dates for their 10 show tour.

2 hours ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams To Rejoin Take That For Virtual Gig

Robbie Williams is to rejoin his former Take That bandmates for a one-off virtual gig to raise money for charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

12 hours ago
Alice Cooper photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Alice Cooper Releases Song About Isolation ‘Don’t Give Up’

Alice Cooper has delivered a brand new song called 'Don't Give Up' as a message to fans in isolation.

3 days ago
Joseph Wooten & The Hands of Soul To Stream Live From Nashville This Weekend

Joseph Wooten will perform his Hands of Soul on Saturday night from Rudy’s Jazz Lounge in Nashville.

4 days ago
Jason Mraz - photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jason Mraz Releases Second New Song In Three Weeks

Jason Mraz is teasing fans his upcoming album ‘Look For The Good’ with his second new song in three weeks.

5 days ago