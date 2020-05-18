Michael Buble Moves On From Abuse Allegations

A representative for singer Michael Buble is demanding a stop to “ridiculous” allegations suggesting he is abusive towards his wife, Luisana Lopilato.

Buble hit headlines last month after he interrupted the Argentinian actress during one of their regular Facebook Live chats, at one point appearing to nudge her and then grab her.

The clip went viral, prompting critics to question Buble’s behaviour behind closed doors, even though Lopilato herself took to social media to defend her man against the “malicious” comments, insisting their marriage remains in great shape.

At the time, Buble’s spokesperson also addressed the backlash with E! News, branding the controversy “a failed effort of cyber bullying” against the couple, adding, “Anyone who watches them on Facebook Live every day can see that this is a beautiful partnership filled with love.”

Despite the statements, Buble has continued to field negative remarks online, with some haters even going as far as to send him death threats, according to Lopilato, who recently expressed her horror on Argentinian TV show Intrusos.

Her quotes have been distributed to multiple media outlets, and now Buble is keen to move on from the unexpected drama.

“There will be no further commenting on this ridiculous allegation,” a representative for Buble tells People.com.

“All anyone needs to do is see them together on Facebook Live every day. They are equal and loving partners and treat each other with the greatest respect. They are a beautiful couple.”

Buble and Lopilato wed in 2011 and share three young children.

