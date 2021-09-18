Michael Buble Reheats The Christmas Turkey Yet Again - Noise11.com

Michael Buble has gone back to the microwave to serve up yet another portion of his 2011 Christmas turkey ‘Christmas’.

Buble first released the turkey as his fifth album. It has been reheated every year since.

Now for its 10th time in the Buble microwave, Michael is adding even more fixins for 2021. This year’s its coming with a 48 page book, a lithograph, a DVD and six Christmas cards … and, oh, its on green vinyl as well.

But wait, there’s more … the 2021 veggies include seven more tracks, a brand new Buble song ‘The Christmas Sweater’, another version of ‘Let It Snow’ and a duet with Rod Stewart ‘Winter Wonderland’.

Buble’s new turkey will be sliding down your chimney on November 12. That is, unless President Biden decides otherwise at the annual Presidential turkey pardon at Thanksgiving.

But just to prove Buble is also a funny fukka, check this out.

