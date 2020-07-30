Michael Burrows Journey From Ad Man To Rock Star

So far this year Melbourne singer/songwriter Michael Burrows has released a song with Neil Finn and a new one with Lior but some of his best-known songs you know as ads.

“‘1 3 Cabs’, ‘Chemist Warehouse’, that’s me,” Michael tells Noise11.com. “People either want to hug me or stone me. I can never tell. ‘Goat Soap’ is another one”.

Michael says that there is little difference in how you write a heart-felt love song to 30 second jingle. “If we are briefed to sing about anything from a new shampoo product to a retail pharmacy chain it is still about staring at a blank piece of paper and trying to create an emotion. I call it ’30 Second Rockstars’. We are just trying to find the hook of the song. That’s what becomes what is easy to remember”.

Sometimes rejected songs end up as jingles and rejected jingles end up as song. “I will often use a song that didn’t work and bring it in and vice versa,” Michael says. “There was a song I recorded with Neil Finn called ‘Hinges’. That was actually written as a song for a range of gifts. They didn’t buy it so I said ‘fuck you’ and turned it into something good. The melody was really good so I turned it into a song”.

Watch the full interview with Michael Burrows here:

Earlier this year Michael released the stunning ‘Please Don’t Cry’ with Neil Finn.

His latest song ‘Brand New Heartache’ features Lior and Simon Starr.

