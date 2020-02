Michael Moore To Interview Roger Waters at SXSW

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters will be joined by controversial film maker Michael Moore for a SXSW keynote in Austin in March.

Waters is never far from controversy when he speaks. Just listen to his comments on Nick Cave, Elton John, Thom Yorke, Steve Van Zandt and Aerosmith.

On Nick Cave:

On Elton John:

On Thom Yorke:

On Steve Van Zandt:

On Aerosmith:

Waters last toured in 2019.

Roger Waters – Pigs

In recently announced his new tour for 2020 ‘This Is Not A Drill’

Dates are:

July 8 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

July 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

July 21 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

July 23 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

July 25 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

July 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 30 – Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena

August 1 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

August 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 11 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

August 13 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

August 15 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

August 18 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

August 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

August 22 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

August 25 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

August 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

September 2 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

September 4 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

September 10 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

September 14 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

September 16 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

September 19 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

September 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

September 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

September 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

September 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 3 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments