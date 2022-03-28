Mick Jagger Has Worked On The ‘Slow Horses’ Soundtrack With Daniel Pemberton - Noise11.com

Mick Jagger has alerted fans that he is working on the soundtrack to the upcoming Apple+ series ‘Slow Horses’ with composer Daniel Pemberton, who worked on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Steve Jobs, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Being the Ricardos, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and Birds of Prey.

In a social media post Jagger announced,” I’ve been working on a fun project with the composer Daniel Pemberton… look out for it coming soon!”

I’ve been working on a fun project with the composer Daniel Pemberton… look out for it coming soon! pic.twitter.com/HmabUlwZJ2 — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 28, 2022

“Coming soon” is sooner than you think, April 1st to be exact. ‘Slow Horses’ is a new series ready to stream on Apple+ later this week (1 April).

‘Slow Horses’ is based on the 2010 Mick Herron novel.

Premise: After a botched and publicly embarrassing training mission, British MI5 agent River Cartwright is exiled to Slough House, an administrative purgatory for service rejects. Known as slow horses, Cartwright and his fellow employees must endure dull, paper pushing tasks and their miserable boss, Jackson Lamb, who expects them to quit out of boredom and frustration. Life in Slough House is defined by drudgery until the slow horses become entangled in a dangerous gambit by Regent’s Park.

The six-part series on Apple+ stars Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke.

