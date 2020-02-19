 Midnight Oil, The Strokes, Tyler The Creator To Play Splendour In The Grass - Noise11.com
Midnight Oil, The Strokes, Tyler The Creator To Play Splendour In The Grass

by Paul Cashmere on February 19, 2020

Splendour In The Grass 2020 will feature the first appearance for 2020 by Midnight Oil, as well as The Strokes, Tyler The Creator and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Splendour In The Grass 2020 is on fromFriday, 24th – Sunday, 26th July at North Byron Parklands, Yelgun.

Splendour In The Grass 2020 Lineup

Flume (Only Aus Show)
The Strokes
Tyler, The Creator (Only Aus Show)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Midnight Oil (The Makarrata Project)
Glass Animals
Denzel Curry
Duke Dumont Live
Violent Soho
Mura Masa
King Krule
Dillon Francis
DMA’s
Tim Minchin
Ruel
Idles
Dom Dolla
King Princess
Jpegmafia
Grinspoon
The Jungle Giants
Oliver Tree
Cub Sport
Petit Biscuit
Sampa The Great
Gerry Cinnamon
G Flip
Jack Garratt
Thelma Plum
Illy
Julia Jacklin
Lime Cordiale
Tierra Whack
Methyl Ethel
Julia Stone
Mall Grab
Jack River
Grouplove
Baker Boy
The Chats
Chillinit
Confidence Man
Benee
Bad//Dreems
Sofi Tukker
Wallows
Stella Donnelley
Still Woozy
Triple One
Bruno Major
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Northeast Party House
Kllo
Pup
Joy Crookes
Shannon & The Clams
Hooligan Hefs
Shaed
Mildlife
Inhaler
Alex The Astronaut
Muna
Jarreau Vandal
Alice Ivy
Adrian Eagle
Greentea Peng
Surfaces
Mo’ju
Georgia
Babe Rainbow Perform The Velvet Undergound’s ‘Loaded’
Starcrawler
Brame & Hamo
Sly Withers
Gryffin
Banoffee
Mickey Kojak
The Big Moon
Mako Road
Fazerdaze
Stevan
George Alice
Dro Carey & Dj Scorpion
The Soul Movers
Lillie Mae
The Lazy Eyes
Miss June
Lex Deluxe
100
Pink Matter
Miiesha
Andy Golledge
Cry Club
Charlie Collins
Memphis Lk

Plus Mix-Up DJ’s
Dena Amy
Jordan Brando
Luen
Aywy
Shantan Wantan Ichiban
Ak Sports
Sauti Systems
Moktar
Carolina Gasolina

