Midnight Oil, The Strokes, Tyler The Creator To Play Splendour In The Grass

Splendour In The Grass 2020 will feature the first appearance for 2020 by Midnight Oil, as well as The Strokes, Tyler The Creator and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Splendour In The Grass 2020 is on fromFriday, 24th – Sunday, 26th July at North Byron Parklands, Yelgun.

Splendour In The Grass 2020 Lineup

Flume (Only Aus Show)

The Strokes

Tyler, The Creator (Only Aus Show)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Midnight Oil (The Makarrata Project)

Glass Animals

Denzel Curry

Duke Dumont Live

Violent Soho

Mura Masa

King Krule

Dillon Francis

DMA’s

Tim Minchin

Ruel

Idles

Dom Dolla

King Princess

Jpegmafia

Grinspoon

The Jungle Giants

Oliver Tree

Cub Sport

Petit Biscuit

Sampa The Great

Gerry Cinnamon

G Flip

Jack Garratt

Thelma Plum

Illy

Julia Jacklin

Lime Cordiale

Tierra Whack

Methyl Ethel

Julia Stone

Mall Grab

Jack River

Grouplove

Baker Boy

The Chats

Chillinit

Confidence Man

Benee

Bad//Dreems

Sofi Tukker

Wallows

Stella Donnelley

Still Woozy

Triple One

Bruno Major

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Northeast Party House

Kllo

Pup

Joy Crookes

Shannon & The Clams

Hooligan Hefs

Shaed

Mildlife

Inhaler

Alex The Astronaut

Muna

Jarreau Vandal

Alice Ivy

Adrian Eagle

Greentea Peng

Surfaces

Mo’ju

Georgia

Babe Rainbow Perform The Velvet Undergound’s ‘Loaded’

Starcrawler

Brame & Hamo

Sly Withers

Gryffin

Banoffee

Mickey Kojak

The Big Moon

Mako Road

Fazerdaze

Stevan

George Alice

Dro Carey & Dj Scorpion

The Soul Movers

Lillie Mae

The Lazy Eyes

Miss June

Lex Deluxe

100

Pink Matter

Miiesha

Andy Golledge

Cry Club

Charlie Collins

Memphis Lk

Plus Mix-Up DJ’s

Dena Amy

Jordan Brando

Luen

Aywy

Shantan Wantan Ichiban

Ak Sports

Sauti Systems

Moktar

Carolina Gasolina

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments