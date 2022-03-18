Mike Campbell Activates Dirty Knobs With A Slice of Heartbreakers - Noise11.com

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs are a touring thing. The former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist is taking the Dirty Knobs on the road for a North American tour and there is a healthy amount of Heartbreakers in the setlist.

For starters, the three song encore this week in Nashville was all Petty. ‘Fooled Again (I Don’t Like It)’ dates back to the first Heartbreakers album of 1976. ‘You Got Lucky’ was from 1982’s ‘Long After Dark’ and ‘Runnin Down A Dream’ was from the Tom Petty solo album ‘Full Moon Fever’ on 1989. The 1985 Heartbreakers song ‘Southern Accent’ from the ‘Southern Accents’ album was midway through the set.

The Dirty Knobs setlist showcased both of the recent Dirty Knobs album ‘Wreckless Abandon’ (2020) and ‘External Combustion’ (2022). Margo Price, who performs on ‘External Combustion’ joined Campbell at the show to recreate their duet ‘State of Mind’.

Dirty Knobs setlist, 15 March 2022, Nashville, Tennessee

Wicked Mind (from External Combustion, 2022)

Lightning Boogie (from External Combustion, 2022)

Pistol Packin’ Mama (from Wreckless Abandon, 2020)

Wreckless Abandon (from Wreckless Abandon, 2020)

Irish Girl (from Wreckless Abandon, 2020)

Fuck That Guy (from Wreckless Abandon, 2020)

I Still Love You (from Wreckless Abandon, 2020)

State of Mind (with Margo Price) (from External Combustion, 2022)

Southern Accents (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

Don’t Knock the Boogie (from Wreckless Abandon, 2020)

Electric Gypsy (from External Combustion, 2022)

In This Lifetime (from External Combustion, 2022)

Dirty Job (from External Combustion, 2022)

External Combustion (from External Combustion, 2022)

(Unknown)

Encore:

You Got Lucky (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

Fooled Again (I Don’t Like It) (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

Runnin’ Down a Dream (Tom Petty cover)

Dirty Knobs will play in Philadelphia, Boston and Brooklyn in coming days. Dirty Knobs tour dates.

