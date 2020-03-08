Mike Campbell Postpones The Dirty Knobs Album Because Of Health Issue

Tom Petty guitarist, songwriter and now The Dirty Knobs frontman Mike Campbell has delayed the release of The Dirty Knobs album ‘Wreckless Abandon’ and associated tour due to an emergency health issue.

In a statement Mike says,

Hey everyone, Mike here On Sunday night my doctors discovered some health issues which while fully treatable, need to be addressed before going out on tour. The good news, well really it’s great news, is that I’m going to be just fine. The bad news, and I say this with much frustration, is the tour which was scheduled to start next week will need to be postponed and rescheduled for September. Subsequently, we’ll also need to postpone the album release until September 18th. We can’t be at New Orleans’ Jazzfest this April but the already announced shows from June onwards with Chris Stapleton and Zac Brown Band will go on as planned. If you bought tickets to any of our headline shows, they will still be good for the rescheduled dates which are listed below. If you are unable to make the new date, you can obtain a refund at your point of purchase and we hope to see you another time soon. I know that many of you made plans to travel to the upcoming shows and I’m so sorry that those plans have been upended. However, health is the most important thing and I want to bring you the best show possible. I truly appreciate everyone’s understanding. The Knobs and I are eagerly looking forward to seeing you and sharing more music with you, just a bit later than we had hoped. With love, Mike

THE DIRTY KNOBS ALBUM & TOUR POSTPONED, FULL STATEMENT FROM MIKE BELOW. RESCHEDULED TOUR DATES AT https://t.co/SdAuzcgifX pic.twitter.com/kZljfsAmLK — Mike Campbell // The Dirty Knobs (@MikeCampbellHQ) March 6, 2020

Campbell has spent the two years touring the world as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

2020 was to be the year of The Dirty Knobs.

“The band is a band I put together about 12 years ago to play little clubs in-between Heartbreakers show,” Mike Campbell tells Noise11.com. “We have Jason Sinay the guitarist, Matt Laug on the drums. He has played with Slash. My bass players name is Lance Morrison. He plays in Don Henley’s solo band. They all have nicknames. Jason is Ape, Matt is Swampfox and our bass player is Crawdaddy. And, of course, I’m called Gator. Bands have to have nicknames. It is part of the ritual”.

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR NEW DATES AT THEDIRTYKNOBS.COM

SEPTEMBER:

9 – The Orpheum, Tampa, FL

11 – High Dive, Gainesville, FL

12 – High Dive, Gainesville, FL

14 – Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN

17 – World Café Live, Philadelphia, PA

22 – Birchmere Music Hall, Alexandria, VA

24 – Brooklyn Bowl, Brooklyn, NY

26 – Tupelo Music Hall, Derry, NH

27 – The Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield, CT

30 – Brighton Music Hall, Allston, MA

OCTOBER:

1 – Brighton Music Hall, Allston, MA

4 –Hi-Fi, Indianapolis, IN

5 – Hi-Fi, Indianapolis, IN

7 – Fine Line Music Hall, Minneapolis, MN

9 – Park West, Chicago, IL

21 – The Independent, San Francisco, CA

22 – The Independent, San Francisco, CA

25 – Troubadour, Los Angeles, CA

26 – Troubadour, Los Angeles, CA

29 – Fox Theatre, Boulder, CO

30 – Bluebird Theater, Denver, CO

NOVEMBER:

1 – Blue Light, Dallas, TX

2 – Antone’s, Austin, TX

4 – Antone’s, Austin, TX

6 – Warehouse Live Studio, Houston, TX

7 – One Eyed Jacks, New Orleans, LA

