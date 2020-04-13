 Miley Cyrus To Record A Rock Album - Noise11.com
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus To Record A Rock Album

by Music-News.com on April 14, 2020

in News

Miley Cyrus is apparently poised to ditch her pop roots in order to adopt a dramatically new sound, with her divorce from the Hollywood star set to prove a major influence on the upcoming record.

An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Miley had a lot of music ready to go last summer but went back to the drawing board when she split up with Liam.

“There was a lot of soul-searching to be done and she re-evaluated everything in her life, including the songs she was preparing to release.”

Miley’s new album will also feature a collaboration with US band Blink-182.

The source shared: “She got in the studio with Blink-182 at the end of last year and is really pleased with the result. The album is now sounding much more rock ‘n’ roll. It’s a far cry from her pop sound of years gone by.”

Miley is currently in a relationship with Cody Simpson, having announced her separation from Liam back in August last year.

Meanwhile, Liam recently revealed he is focusing on “rebuilding” following his split from Miley.

The 30-year-old actor – who married the music star back in 2018 – has been hitting the gym and building up a new exercise routine in order to stay “balanced” and keep his “head level”.

Asked if his new exercise regime was designed to help him “rebuild”, the movie star said: “Rebuilding? Yeah, that’s a good way to put it.

“This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I’d say exercise has been big for me.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman Miley Cyrus Photo by Ros OGorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sammy Hagar photo by Randee St Nicholas, Noise11, Photo
Sammy Hagar Has Covered His Van Halen Era Classic ‘Good Enough’ During Lockdown

Sammy Hagar has created a new version of his Van Halen classic 'Good Enough' while social distancing in isolation with his band The Circle performing virtually.

18 hours ago
Memo Music Hall The Black Sorrows 26 April
The Black Sorrows To Perform For Second Memo Music Hall Live Stream

Joe Camilleri will gather up The Black Sorrows for the second event in the Memo Music Hall Live Stream concert series.

1 day ago
Pink at the Forum Theatre 2012
Pink Says COVID-19 Was Intense

Pink has revealed she and her three-year-old son Jameson - her youngest child with husband Carey Hart - had contracted the highly contagious respiratory condition, also known as COVID-19.

2 days ago
Nas - Photo By Damien Loverso
Nas Signs On For Music Lives Digital Festival

Rapper Nas and Latin singer Anitta are among the stars set to perform from isolation to help raise coronavirus charity cash during the 48-hour Music Lives digital festival.

2 days ago
Peter Gabriel, Noise11, Photo
Peter Gabriel To Entertain Italy Via Vimeo

Peter Gabriel is entertaining fans on lockdown by offering up a classic concert on the Real World Vimeo channel.

2 days ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink Says US Government Failed To Public On COVID-19 Action

Pink has criticized the US Government for not acting quick enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

3 days ago
David Bowie Repetition
Check Out This New Previously Unreleased 1997 Video of David Bowie ‘Repetition’

A video for David Bowie’s 1997 track ‘Repetition’ has been released for the first time.

3 days ago