 Mirusia Reschedules South Coast NSW Shows Due To Sydney Covid Restrictions - Noise11.com

Mirusia with Andre Rieu photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mirusia Reschedules South Coast NSW Shows Due To Sydney Covid Restrictions

by Paul Cashmere on June 24, 2021

in News

Mirusia has been forced to postpone for Wollongong and Nowra shows this weekend due to the new Covid restrictions for New South Wales.

The Queensland based Soprano was due to perform in Nowra at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on 26 June and Anitas, Thirroul on the 27th. Nowra is now 28 August and Thirroul 22 August. The show have been postponed following Queensland current travel ban into Covid-infested Sydney and the South Coast.

New South Wales Covid figures are surging following the NSW Government reluctance to introduce a lockdown to stop the spread of the current outbreak. NSW Nationals Minister Adam Marshall has tested positive. Health Minister Brad Hazzard is isolating as a close contact.

Mirusia recently had the number one DVD and Classical Crossover CD in Australia with ‘Live In Concert’. The collection of songs covers Mirusia’s decade plus career with Andre Rieu, her recent tribute to The Seekers and old and new songs including her cover of Queen’s ‘Who Want To Live Forever’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Blink 182
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Battle

Mark Hoppus, the 49-year old lead singer of Blink-182, has revealed he has been fighting cancer for the past three months.

11 hours ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink Is Focusing On Her Wine Label During Lockdown

Pink admitted the pandemic let her focus on her organic wine label. Pink admitted being in lockdown meant she could give more attention to her Two Wolves brand, as she opened up on her "three different lives".

1 day ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Says Her Father Should Be Jailed Over Conservatorship

Britney Spears has been quietly trying to end her conservatorship for years after objecting to the amount of control her father Jamie Spears has over her life, according to previously-sealed court papers.

1 day ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Tame Impala Has Some New Project Called AionWell or Rushiam or Something

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has wrapped the branding for his next tour into something he is presenting as some kind of biochemical industry, product or project called Rushiam or AionWell or … whatever. Its somewhat confusing right now.

2 days ago
David Guetta, Noise11, music news
David Guetta Sells Catalogue To Warner Music

David Guetta has sold his catalogue of songs to Warner Music for an estimated $100 million (£72.9 million).

4 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift To Re-Record ‘Red’ Next

Taylor Swift is planning a bumper revamp of her 2012 album Red as she continues to re-record her early studio releases.

4 days ago
Interpol photo by Ros O'Gorman
Interpol Working On New Music

Cult indie-rockers Interpol have been working remotely on new music for the past year.

4 days ago