Mirusia Reschedules South Coast NSW Shows Due To Sydney Covid Restrictions - Noise11.com

Mirusia has been forced to postpone for Wollongong and Nowra shows this weekend due to the new Covid restrictions for New South Wales.

The Queensland based Soprano was due to perform in Nowra at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on 26 June and Anitas, Thirroul on the 27th. Nowra is now 28 August and Thirroul 22 August. The show have been postponed following Queensland current travel ban into Covid-infested Sydney and the South Coast.

New South Wales Covid figures are surging following the NSW Government reluctance to introduce a lockdown to stop the spread of the current outbreak. NSW Nationals Minister Adam Marshall has tested positive. Health Minister Brad Hazzard is isolating as a close contact.

Mirusia recently had the number one DVD and Classical Crossover CD in Australia with ‘Live In Concert’. The collection of songs covers Mirusia’s decade plus career with Andre Rieu, her recent tribute to The Seekers and old and new songs including her cover of Queen’s ‘Who Want To Live Forever’.

