Moog Reveals New Synth With The Help Of Flying Lotus

Name a more exciting pairing in the world of modern electronic music than Flying Lotus and Moog Synthesisers. Go on, I’ll wait.

Moog Music are the creators of some of the most iconic synthesisers ever built with a sound that shaped everyone from Yes to Kraftwerk to Flying Lotus, either directly or indirectly.

Today they announce the Subsequent 25. This is “a 2-note paraphonic analog synthesiser that melds the hands-on analog soul of classic Moog instruments with the convenience and workflow of a modern sound-design machine.”

Basically, they’ve tried to make a modern version of a classic synth.

The synth company roped in Flying Lotus to create the score and show off their new device. You can hear the results in a 95-second clip with visuals by graphic design artist Julian House here:

Flying Lotus is bringing his acclaimed 3D tour to Australia and New Zealand soon.

Flying Lotus' 3D show in Australia in January:

JANUARY

18 – Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ (tickets)

19 – MONA FOMA, Launceston, TAS (tickets)

24 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW (tickets)

25 – The Forum, Melbourne, VIC (tickets)

26 – The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD (tickets)

