More Acts Added to Out On The Weekend - Noise11.com

Mick Thomas Roving Commisson

Mick Thomas' Roving Commisson

More Acts Added to Out On The Weekend

by Paul Cashmere on November 26, 2021

in News

Out On The Weekend has expanded with more artists joining the line-up.

Neil Murray & Band, Georgia State Line, The Cartwheels, Dave Wright & The Midnight Ramblers And Kerryn Fields join Wagons, Mick Thomas, Liz Stringer and The Warner Brothers.

Promoter BT says, “Truth is, we nearly got there this October. We were 12 hours away from announcing this year’s show when another lockdown hit. Oh well, this time it’s gonna happen. With those international borders seemingly slammed shut for international visitors, and domestic borders maybe a question mark, we have turned our programming ears to the great state of Victoria to provide all our beloved Artists who will make the sun shine once again down by the water in Williamstown. There are more than enough quality known, unknown and legendary acts to make the day unmissable. Piece of cake. Melbourne is known as the musical capital of the country, no disputing that. Let us embrace that, celebrate it, and get set for our favourite day of the year at Seaworks. See you in December.”

Out On The Weekend is coming to Williamstown on 11 December.

