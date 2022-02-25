 Motown’s Cam Wallace Continues The Motown Legacy With ‘The Optical’ - Noise11.com
Motown’s Cam Wallace Continues The Motown Legacy With ‘The Optical’

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2022

Motown’s Cam Wallace is taking Motown Records into the future by taking it back to its past.

Motown built its reputation on the music of Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Four Tops, The Miracles, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder and the Jackson 5. In the 21st century the label has been wandering lost for years but now Cam Wallace is reminding us of what a great label Motown Records once was with very much 21st century music.

‘The Optical’ is new music from Cam Wallace.

Wallace is a writer, producer and rapper. He has worked with Beyoncé, (Upgrade U), B.o.B. and Jeezy. Jay Z and Biggie Smalls are his heroes.

Wallace has been with Motown for less than a year. He released his Motown debut ‘We Made It’ in 2021.

Cam Wallace’s debut album ‘Earth Tones’ is coming soon through Motown Records.

