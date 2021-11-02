Mrs Metallica Chloe Trujillo And Bellusira’s Mark Dalbeth To Release New Song - Noise11.com

Chloe Trujillo, the wife of Metallica bass player Robert Trujillo, has teamed up Mark Dalbeth of Australian band Bellusira for a new song ‘Mana’ coming 15 November.

Chloe and Mark have branded themselves Chloe Trujillo & Rav Medic. They met in early 2021 at the Global Green Charity Event at The Troubadour in Los Angeles. The first song we got to hear was ‘Lightning Strikes Twice’.

‘Lightning Strikes Twice’ was a tester for the pair who decided after how the first song turned out they should do more.

New Zealander Dalbeth formed Bellursira with Crystal Ignite in Melbourne in 2007. They relocated to Los Angeles in 2014. In 2015 Bellusira released their album ‘The Healing’.

