 My Chemical Romance Announce Australia Dates While International Travel Still Uncertain - Noise11.com
Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance photo by Ros O'Gorman

My Chemical Romance Announce Australia Dates While International Travel Still Uncertain

by Paul Cashmere on May 24, 2021

in News

Live Nation and My Chemical Romance are betting on Australian borders to be reopened by March with a major arena tour set for 2022.

With international tours still questionable because of the now extended quarantine, the My Chemical Romance tour is indeed a gamble.

Australian tours for Kiss and Guns N’ Roses are still scheduled for November despite the Australian governments inability to manage the Covid vaccine program schedule. Originally, Australians were told that everybody who wanted to be vaccinated would be by the end of October. That has now blown out well into the next year with the government now not welling to even take a guess on when it may be achieved.

In New South Wales, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stated that she wants international travel to resume in her state once we have 70% of the adult population vaccinated. According to the Australian Government’s website 1,097,515 vaccines have been administered in New South Wales since 22 February. The population of New South Wales is 8.1 million. At the current rate, New South Wales, let alone other states, will not reach the 70% reopening figure until mid 2022.

International tours dependent on a more flexible Australia travel ruling include Kiss (November 2021), Guns N’ Roses (November 2021), Alanis Morissette (November 2021), Simple Minds (December 2021), Faith No More (February 2022), Backstreet Boys (March 2022), Rod Stewart (March 2022), Kings of Leon (March 2022).

TICKETS ON SALE 12PM THURSDAY, MAY 27
Live Nation pre-sale begins 11am Wednesday, May 26 until 11am Thursday, May 27

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au

Monday March 14 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Thursday March 17 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Saturday March 19 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Noise11.com

