Natalie Imbruglia Premieres Another New Song ‘On My Way’ - Noise11.com

Natalie Imbruglia has drip-fed her third new song ‘On My Way’ and revealed her next album ‘Firebird’ is coming on 24 September.
‘On My Way’ was co-written with Eg White who was with Natalie for 2005’s ‘Shiver’.
Natalie says “’On My Way’ is one of my favourite tracks from Firebird and was co-written with the incredible Eg White. It’s a song about being in flow! Those mornings you wake up and feel invincible. It’s a summertime, roof down track that I can’t wait to perform live”
The previous song ‘Maybe Its Great’ was written by Albert Hammond Jr from The Strokes.
‘Firebird’ is due 24 September.
