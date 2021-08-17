 Natalie Imbruglia Premieres Another New Song ‘On My Way’ - Noise11.com
Natalie Imbruglia at Noise11

Natalie Imbruglia at Noise11

Natalie Imbruglia Premieres Another New Song ‘On My Way’

by Paul Cashmere on August 17, 2021

in News

Natalie Imbruglia has drip-fed her third new song ‘On My Way’ and revealed her next album ‘Firebird’ is coming on 24 September.

‘On My Way’ was co-written with Eg White who was with Natalie for 2005’s ‘Shiver’.

Natalie says “’On My Way’ is one of my favourite tracks from Firebird and was co-written with the incredible Eg White. It’s a song about being in flow! Those mornings you wake up and feel invincible. It’s a summertime, roof down track that I can’t wait to perform live”

The previous song ‘Maybe Its Great’ was written by Albert Hammond Jr from The Strokes.

‘Firebird’ is due 24 September.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Arctic Monkeys May Have A New Album Coming

Arctic Monkeys reportedly recorded their new album in Suffolk in June and July.

2 days ago
David Duchovny band
David Duchovny Creates A Story In Every Song

Actor, author, singer David Duchovny has his total entertainment background to fall back on when he writes a song.

5 days ago
Jason Isbell
Jason Isbell Will Only Have Vaccinated Fans At Concerts

Jason Isbell has made it compulsory that all audience members of his shows are vaccinated against COVID-19.

August 11, 2021
Beyonce. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo, http://www.noise11.com
Beyonce Confirms New Music Is Coming Soon

Beyoncé has confirmed new music is on the way.

August 11, 2021
Limp Bizkit, Noise11, Photo
Limp Bizkit Cancel All Upcoming Gigs Due To Covid

Limp Bizkit have cancelled their concerts for the rest of the month due to coronavirus concerns.

August 10, 2021
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Set For Vegas Run

Adele is in talks for a multi-million dollar Las Vegas residency.

August 9, 2021
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Named World’s Richest Female Singer

Rihanna is officially a billionaire and the wealthiest female musician in the world.

August 5, 2021