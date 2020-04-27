 Neil Finn Covers Prince At Home - Noise11.com
Fleetwood Mac Neil Finn at Rod Laver Arena photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Fleetwood Mac Neil Finn at Rod Laver Arena photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Neil Finn Covers Prince At Home

by Paul Cashmere on April 27, 2020

in News

Neil Finn’s latest At Home episode is a cover of Prince’s ‘When Doves Cry’.

Neil’s wife Sharon joins him for backing vocals on the track.

Neil Finn has been putting up daily videos at his YouTube channel where he performs the occasional cover, like the Prince tune and Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ as well as a few of his own like ‘Better Be Home Soon’ with his son’s Liam and Elroy.

Neil also teamed up with his Crowded House buddy Nick Seymour and Liam and Elroy for a homegrown version of ‘Better Be Home Soon’ for ‘Music From The Front Line’. The performance marked 33 years since the song reached no 2 in America.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

pajamaclub1509112011-09-15-17 Neil Finn, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Neil Finn, Photo By Ian Laidlaw David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Killers photo by Anton Corbijn
Brandon Flowers Calls New Killer Album as “Peak Spirit”

The Killers will release their eighth studio effort, 'Imploding The Mirage', next month, and the frontman has teased that fans are in for a real treat.

13 hours ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Claims He Is A Billionaire

Kanye West is challenging the notion he has finally achieved billionaire status, insisting his net worth is actually $3.3 billion (£2.6 billion).

14 hours ago
Genesis
Genesis Didn’t Approach Steve Hackett or Peter Gabriel for Reunion

Genesis, comprising Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, and Tony Banks, are set to embark on their first concert series since 2007 and though they can understand why fans would like to see them joined by their former members, they don't think it would work with all five of them.

17 hours ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead Upload Complete Concert To YouTube For Lock Down

Radiohead have gifted fans a complete concert for lock down.

3 days ago
Queen and Adam Lambert perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen + Adam Lambert Perform ‘We Are The Champions’ in Isolation

Check out Queen + Adam Lambert perform 'We Are The Champions' from each of their homes.

4 days ago
Pete Wentz at Noise11 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pete Wentz Is Threatening To Make A Solo Album

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz has vowed to make a solo record if lockdown goes on for another six months.

5 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Ariana Grande To Guest on Lady Gaga Album

Lady Gaga has revealed the full tracklisting for her new LP, with the 'god is a woman' hitmaker and the 'I'm Still Standing' singer set to feature on tracks alongside South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK.

5 days ago