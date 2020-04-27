Neil Finn Covers Prince At Home

Neil Finn’s latest At Home episode is a cover of Prince’s ‘When Doves Cry’.

Neil’s wife Sharon joins him for backing vocals on the track.

Neil Finn has been putting up daily videos at his YouTube channel where he performs the occasional cover, like the Prince tune and Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ as well as a few of his own like ‘Better Be Home Soon’ with his son’s Liam and Elroy.

Neil also teamed up with his Crowded House buddy Nick Seymour and Liam and Elroy for a homegrown version of ‘Better Be Home Soon’ for ‘Music From The Front Line’. The performance marked 33 years since the song reached no 2 in America.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments