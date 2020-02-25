Neil Finn Signs Global Deal With BMG Publishing

Neil Finn OBE is now also Neil Finn BMG. Finn has signed a global publishing deal with BMG.

Neil has signed over his entire catalogue to BMG dating back to the Spilt Enz and Crowded House classics ‘I Got You’ and ‘Don’t Dream Its Over’.

Neil Finn said, “I am excited to sign my publishing with BMG, as the people I’ve met there are genuine music enthusiasts and have an affection for my songs which I know is real. They are a dynamic and ambitious company on a creative roll themselves.”

Heath Johns, Managing Director of BMG Australia, said, “Neil Finn is undeniably one of the finest songwriters of all time and the entire global team at BMG is honoured to be working with an artist of such exceptional calibre. We look forward to working alongside Neil and his team to not only further build on the legacy of his legendary catalogue but also create a new musical chapter with his incredible new songs.”

