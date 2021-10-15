 Neil Young & Crazy Horse Deliver 10 New Songs For ‘Barn’ - Noise11.com
Neil Young Barn

Neil Young & Crazy Horse Deliver 10 New Songs For ‘Barn’

by Paul Cashmere on October 16, 2021

in News

Neil Young will deliver another new album with his Crazy Horse band. 10 songs have been recorded for the ‘Barn’ album.

‘Barn’ comes just two years after the last Neil Young album ‘Colorado’, also with the same Crazy Horse line-up.

Musicians:
Neil Young: guitar, piano, harmonica, vocals.
Billy Talbot: bass, vocals.
Ralph Molina: drums, vocals.
Nils Lofgren: guitar, piano, accordion, vocals.

Talbot and Molina have been with Young’s Crazy Horse since 1969. They formed The Rockets with Frank Sampedro in 1968 and released a self-titled album that year. Young renamed them Crazy Horse when he picked them for his backing band for ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere. Lofgren first played on Young’s 1970 solo album ‘After The Gold Rush’. Lofren, who is also a member of the E Street Band, was first credited as a Crazy Horse member on 2019’s ‘Colorado’ after the retirement of Sampedro.
BARN Track listing:
1. Song of the Seasons
2. Heading West
3. Change Ain’t Never Gonna
4. Canerican
5. Shape of You
6. They Might Be Lost
7. Human Race
8. Tumblin’ Thru the Years
9. Welcome Back
10. Don’t Forget Love
Have a listen to Song for the Seasons:

Neil Young’s Crazy Horse output has been:

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (1969)
Zuma (1975)
American Stars ‘n Bars (1977)
Rust Never Sleeps (1979)
Re*ac*tor (1981)
Life (1987)
Ragged Glory (1990)
Sleeps With Angels (1994)
Broken Arrow (1996)
Greendale (2003)
Psychedelic Pill (2012)
Colorado (1991)

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Debuts New Song ‘Easy On Me’

Adele has debuted her new song ‘Easy On Me’ with a new video to go along with it.

20 hours ago
Emani 22
Emani 22 Dies At Age 22

R&B singer Emani 22 has died at age 22 in what has been called a “tragic accident” but no details have been announced.

1 day ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Announced Album ’30’

Adele has officially announced her new album '30'. Adele has confirmed her fourth record - the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's '25' - will be released on November 19, and she described the LP as her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period" of her life.

2 days ago
Kimbra, BDO 2012 - image by Ros O'Gorman
Kimbra Launches Digital Artworks Through Start-Up Company KLKTN

Kimbra has launched a series of digital artworks combining her music and visuals into a unique art form.

4 days ago
James Bay, music news, noise11.com
James Bay Is A First Time Father

James Bay is a first-time father.

4 days ago
Seawitch
Seawitch Take To Mt Duckworth WA For ‘Trial Of Love’ Video

Seawitch, the band featuring ex-Def FX member Fiona Horne with Dave (Spiff) Hopkins of The Hellmen, have generated a stunning video from Mt Duckworth, Western Australia for their latest song ‘Trial of Love’.

5 days ago
Diplo
Diplo Speaks Out About Sexual Abuse Allegations

Diplo has issued a lengthy statement to deny allegations of sexual misconduct.

October 8, 2021