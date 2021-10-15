Neil Young & Crazy Horse Deliver 10 New Songs For ‘Barn’ - Noise11.com

Neil Young will deliver another new album with his Crazy Horse band. 10 songs have been recorded for the ‘Barn’ album.

‘Barn’ comes just two years after the last Neil Young album ‘Colorado’, also with the same Crazy Horse line-up.

Musicians:

Neil Young: guitar, piano, harmonica, vocals.

Billy Talbot: bass, vocals.

Ralph Molina: drums, vocals.

Nils Lofgren: guitar, piano, accordion, vocals.

Talbot and Molina have been with Young’s Crazy Horse since 1969. They formed The Rockets with Frank Sampedro in 1968 and released a self-titled album that year. Young renamed them Crazy Horse when he picked them for his backing band for ‘Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere. Lofgren first played on Young’s 1970 solo album ‘After The Gold Rush’. Lofren, who is also a member of the E Street Band, was first credited as a Crazy Horse member on 2019’s ‘Colorado’ after the retirement of Sampedro.

BARN Track listing:

1. Song of the Seasons

2. Heading West

3. Change Ain’t Never Gonna

4. Canerican

5. Shape of You

6. They Might Be Lost

7. Human Race

8. Tumblin’ Thru the Years

9. Welcome Back

10. Don’t Forget Love

Have a listen to Song for the Seasons:

Neil Young’s Crazy Horse output has been:

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (1969)

Zuma (1975)

American Stars ‘n Bars (1977)

Rust Never Sleeps (1979)

Re*ac*tor (1981)

Life (1987)

Ragged Glory (1990)

Sleeps With Angels (1994)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Greendale (2003)

Psychedelic Pill (2012)

Colorado (1991)

