Neil Young To Release Long Discarded ‘Toast’ Album - Noise11.com

The Neil Young and Crazy Horse long discarded 2001 album ‘Toast’ will finally have an official release.

Neil Young alluded to the release of ‘Toast’ posting in 2021, “The music of Toast is about a relationship. There is a time in many relationships that go bad, a time long before the breakup, where it dawns on one of the people, maybe both, that it’s over. This was that time.”

The Neil Young Archives site writes, “Aptly, Toast is heavy and distressed, brimming with electrifying tension. Even its sweet-sounding opening track, “Quit,” features the refrain, “Don’t say you love me.” “Standing In The Light of Love” and “Goin’ Home” let the Horse off the tether in fields of overdriven guitar; an out-of-work logger grapples with his faith on the breakneck “Timberline;” and on “Gateway of Love,” Young dreams of a less painful future over a hypnotizing 10 minutes, leading into the somber, brokedown “How Ya Doin’?” The songwriter sums up the album best during its shadowy finale “Boom Boom Boom”: “All I got is a broken heart, and I don’t try to hide it when I play my guitar.”

1. Quit (released on Are You Passionate, 2002)

2. Standing In the Light of Love

3. Goin’ Home (released on Are You Passionate, 2002)

4. Timberline (unreleased)

5. Gateway of Love (unreleased but listed on the cover as Are You Passionate)

6. How Ya Doin’? (unreleased)

7. Boom Boom Boom (unreleased)

Of the seven songs on the album, two were released on ‘Are You Passionate’ the following year, two have been unreleased until now but played occasionally in concert and three have not been heard before.

‘Quit’ was performed in 2002.

Standing In The Light Of Love has been performed regularly in 2001 and 2014 including this Farm Aid 2014 acoustic performance.

Goin’ Home was performed in 2001 to 2003 and regularly in 2014.

‘Timberline’, ‘How Ya Doin’ and ‘Boom Boom Boom’ have never been performed live or released but ‘Gateway of Love’ was played often in the 2001 shows.

Neil Young ‘Toast’ will be released on 8 July 2022.

