New Dave Clark Five Compilation Marks 60 Years Of The British Band

Here is a fun fact: The Dave Clark performed 18 times on the Ed Sullivan Show.

BMG has compiled a new Dave Clark Five compilation to mark 60 years since the band formed.

“It’s a trip for me to go back to vinyl. The 60s revisited. This album covers our hits from around the world on both CD and magical vinyl,” says Dave Clark. “We hope you enjoy this blast from the past.”

Founded by Dave Clark, the 5-piece consisted of Clark (drums), Mike Smith (vocals, keyboard), Lenny Davidson (guitar), Denny Paxton (saxophone), and Rick Huxley (bass).

The Dave Clark Five’s first UK hit was ‘Do You Love Me’ in 1963.

Their biggest hit was the next one ‘Glad All Over’ also in 1963.

That was followed by ‘Bits and Pieces’ in 1964.

“ALL THE HITS” is out 24th January on BMG

CD Track Listing

1. Do You Love Me

2. Glad All Over

3. Bits And Pieces

4. Can’t You See That She’s Mine

5. Everybody Knows (I Still Love You)

6. Don’t Let Me Down

7. Any Way You Want It

8. Wild Weekend

9. Catch Us If You Can

10. Because

11. I Like It Like That

12. Reelin’ And Rockin’

13. Over And Over

14. Come Home

15. You Got What It Takes

16. Try Too Hard

17. Everybody Knows

18. I’ll Be Yours My Love

19. Nineteen Days

20. Look Before You Leap

21. Til The Right One Comes Along

22. All Night Long

23. Good Old Rock ‘n’ Roll (Medley)

24. Sha-Na-Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye

25. Here Comes Summer

26. Put A Little Love In Your Heart

27. Everybody Get Together

28. Universal Love

2LP Track Listing:

SIDE A

1. Do You Love Me

2. Glad All Over

3. Bits And Pieces

4. Can’t You See That She’s Mine

5. Everybody Knows (I Still Love You)

6. Don’t Let Me Down

7. Any Way You Want It

8. Wild Weekend

SIDE B

1. Catch Us If You Can

2. Because

3. I Like It Like That

4. Reelin’ And Rockin’

5. Over And Over

6. Come Home

7. You Got What It Takes

8. Try Too Hard

SIDE C

1. Everybody Knows

2. I’ll Be Yours My Love

3. Nineteen Days

4. Look Before You Leap

5. Til The Right One Comes Along

6. All Night Long

7. Good Old Rock ‘N’ Roll (Medley)

SIDE D

1. Sha-Na-Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye

2. Here Comes Summer

3. Put A Little Love In Your Heart

4. Everybody Get Together

5. Universal Love

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments