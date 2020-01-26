New Dave Clark Five Compilation Marks 60 Years Of The British Band

Here is a fun fact: The Dave Clark performed 18 times on the Ed Sullivan Show.
BMG has compiled a new Dave Clark Five compilation to mark 60 years since the band formed.
“It’s a trip for me to go back to vinyl. The 60s revisited. This album covers our hits from around the world on both CD and magical vinyl,” says Dave Clark. “We hope you enjoy this blast from the past.”
Founded by Dave Clark, the 5-piece consisted of Clark (drums), Mike Smith (vocals, keyboard), Lenny Davidson (guitar), Denny Paxton (saxophone), and Rick Huxley (bass).
The Dave Clark Five’s first UK hit was ‘Do You Love Me’ in 1963.
Their biggest hit was the next one ‘Glad All Over’ also in 1963.
That was followed by ‘Bits and Pieces’ in 1964.
“ALL THE HITS” is out 24th January on BMG
CD Track Listing
1. Do You Love Me
2. Glad All Over
3. Bits And Pieces
4. Can’t You See That She’s Mine
5. Everybody Knows (I Still Love You)
6. Don’t Let Me Down
7. Any Way You Want It
8. Wild Weekend
9. Catch Us If You Can
10. Because
11. I Like It Like That
12. Reelin’ And Rockin’
13. Over And Over
14. Come Home
15. You Got What It Takes
16. Try Too Hard
17. Everybody Knows
18. I’ll Be Yours My Love
19. Nineteen Days
20. Look Before You Leap
21. Til The Right One Comes Along
22. All Night Long
23. Good Old Rock ‘n’ Roll (Medley)
24. Sha-Na-Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye
25. Here Comes Summer
26. Put A Little Love In Your Heart
27. Everybody Get Together
28. Universal Love
2LP Track Listing:
SIDE A
1. Do You Love Me
2. Glad All Over
3. Bits And Pieces
4. Can’t You See That She’s Mine
5. Everybody Knows (I Still Love You)
6. Don’t Let Me Down
7. Any Way You Want It
8. Wild Weekend
SIDE B
1. Catch Us If You Can
2. Because
3. I Like It Like That
4. Reelin’ And Rockin’
5. Over And Over
6. Come Home
7. You Got What It Takes
8. Try Too Hard
SIDE C
1. Everybody Knows
2. I’ll Be Yours My Love
3. Nineteen Days
4. Look Before You Leap
5. Til The Right One Comes Along
6. All Night Long
7. Good Old Rock ‘N’ Roll (Medley)
SIDE D
1. Sha-Na-Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye
2. Here Comes Summer
3. Put A Little Love In Your Heart
4. Everybody Get Together
5. Universal Love
