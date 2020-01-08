New Stone Temple Pilots Album Recorded In Drummer Eric Kretz’ Studio

Stone Temple Pilots’ drummer Eric Kretz just had to roll out of bed every morning to get to work on the band’s new album ‘Perdida’.

‘Perdida’ was recorded at Kretz’s home Bomb Shelter Studios in Los Angeles. Kretz built Bomb Shelter Studio in 2004. Stone Temple Pilots also used the studio for their 2018 self-titled album as well as their 2010 self-titled (and last with Scott Weiland).

The album is very different for Stone Temple Pilots. For starters, it is acoustic. It will also feature a variety of instruments such as flute, alto saxophone, guitarrón, viola, cello and vintage keyboards never heard before on an STP album.

‘Fare Thee Well’ is the first taste of the new album, due in February.

Perdida Track Listing

Fare Thee Well

Three Wishes

Perdida

I Didn’t Know The Time

Years

She’s My Queen

Miles Away

You Found Yourself

I Once Sat At Your Table

Sunburst

The band will be in Australia as part of the Under The Southern Stars tour with Live, Bush, Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary.

Under The Southern Stars Tour Dates

APRIL

3 – Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry, NSW (tickets)

4 – The Crescent, Parramatta Park, Parramatta, NSW (tickets)

5 – The Entertainment Grounds, West Gosford, NSW (tickets)

9 – Stuart Park, North Wollongong, NSW (tickets)

11 – Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Hastings, VIC (tickets)

12 – Yarrawonga Showgrounds, Yarrawonga, VIC (tickets)

13 – Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA (tickets)

15 – HBF Stadium, Perth, WA (tickets)

17 – Sunshine Coast Stadium, Bokarina, QLD (tickets)

18 – Brisbane River Stage, Brisbane, QLD (tickets)

19 – Foreshore Park, Newcastle, NSW (tickets)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments