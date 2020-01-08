New Stone Temple Pilots Album Recorded In Drummer Eric Kretz’ Studio

Stone Temple Pilots’ drummer Eric Kretz just had to roll out of bed every morning to get to work on the band’s new album ‘Perdida’.
‘Perdida’ was recorded at Kretz’s home Bomb Shelter Studios in Los Angeles. Kretz built Bomb Shelter Studio in 2004. Stone Temple Pilots also used the studio for their 2018 self-titled album as well as their 2010 self-titled (and last with Scott Weiland).
The album is very different for Stone Temple Pilots. For starters, it is acoustic. It will also feature a variety of instruments such as flute, alto saxophone, guitarrón, viola, cello and vintage keyboards never heard before on an STP album.
‘Fare Thee Well’ is the first taste of the new album, due in February.
Perdida Track Listing
Fare Thee Well
Three Wishes
Perdida
I Didn’t Know The Time
Years
She’s My Queen
Miles Away
You Found Yourself
I Once Sat At Your Table
Sunburst
The band will be in Australia as part of the Under The Southern Stars tour with Live, Bush, Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary.
Under The Southern Stars Tour Dates
APRIL
3 – Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry, NSW (tickets)
4 – The Crescent, Parramatta Park, Parramatta, NSW (tickets)
5 – The Entertainment Grounds, West Gosford, NSW (tickets)
9 – Stuart Park, North Wollongong, NSW (tickets)
11 – Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Hastings, VIC (tickets)
12 – Yarrawonga Showgrounds, Yarrawonga, VIC (tickets)
13 – Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA (tickets)
15 – HBF Stadium, Perth, WA (tickets)
17 – Sunshine Coast Stadium, Bokarina, QLD (tickets)
18 – Brisbane River Stage, Brisbane, QLD (tickets)
19 – Foreshore Park, Newcastle, NSW (tickets)
