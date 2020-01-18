 New Wiggles Step In For Old Wiggle At Second Wiggles Gig - Noise11.com
The Wiggles

The Wiggles

New Wiggles Step In For Old Wiggle At Second Wiggles Gig

by Paul Cashmere on January 19, 2020

in News

Emma Wiggle and Simon Wiggle of the current Wiggles line-up stepped in for original Wiggle Greg Page at the second Wiggles gig in Sydney this weekend.

Page suffered a cardiac arrest as he left the stage on Friday night at the Castle Hill RSL during The Wiggles reunion to raise money for bushfire victims.

Get Page is recovering in Westmead Hospital in Sydney after suffering the heart attack. “We’ve visited Greg this morning & he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes. He’s so grateful for the messages of love & support from⁣ around the world. Greg’s main concern was that the show tonight should go on.⁣ Let’s do it for Greg whilst raising much needed funds,” The Wiggles said in a statement.

