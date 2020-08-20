New Zealand’s Rhythm and Vines Festival Drops Its First 2020 Line-up Announcement

New Zealand’s Rhythm & Vines Festival has announced 50+ New Zealand acts for the first announcement for the 2020 line-up.

The first announced lineup is:

Benee, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Shapeshifter, L.A.B, Quix, Montell2099, Ladi6, The Upbeats Ft Mc Tali, Chaos In The Cbd, Jessb, State Of Mind, Mako Road, Wax Mustang, Aroha & Tali, Balu Brigada, Church & Ap, Concord Dawn Daffodil, Eastern Bloc, Foley Harper Finn, HIGH HØØPS, K2K Lee Mvtthews, Mermaidens, Otosan Paige, Sin, The Leers, Trei & Jab Vayne, Wittersaw B, Bloom, Bontempo, Brook Gibson Cassie Henderson, Illbaz, Katayanagi, Twins La Women, Leaping Tiger, Lévyne, No Comply, Park Rd, Pollyhill, Poris, Sammie, Syrup Teto, There’s A Tuesday, Zeisha.

The annual Rhythm & Vines line-up is coming up over 29-31 December at Waiohika Estate in Gisborne.

