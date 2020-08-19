 Nick Cave Denies He Is Working With Kanye West - Noise11.com
Nick Cave Denies He Is Working With Kanye West

by Music-News.com on August 20, 2020

in News

Nick Cave has poured cold water on speculation he’s recorded a collaboration with Kanye West.

It was rumoured that the pair had teamed up on a last-minute track for Kanye’s delayed ‘Donda’ LP, however, the Bad Seeds frontman has shut down the claim.

In a blog post on The Red Hand Files, a fan called Vassilis asked the musician: “Is it true that Kanye’s new album is delayed because you both took the last minute decision to include a track you have been working on together?”

And he replied: “Dear Vassilis, No. Love, Nick.”

The rapper’s record was set for release on July 24, but there is still no sign of the album dedicated to Kanye’s late mother.

What’s more, fans are still none the wiser as to why the album has been delayed.

However, it may have something to do with Kanye’s campaign to become President of the United States.

The ‘Wash Us in the Blood’ star hosted his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina last month, where he broke down in tears as he spoke about his thoughts on abortion, and admitted he and his wife Kim Kardashian West had considered terminating her first pregnancy.

Days later, Kanye launched a scathing rant against his 39-year-old spouse on social media, in which he accused her of “trying to lock him up” over concerns for his mental health.

The Yeezy founder also claimed he had been trying to divorce Kim – with whom he has North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 15 months – for two years, after she met with fellow rapper Meek Mill at a hotel.

Kanye tweeted: “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’ (sic)”
Kim and Meek both spoke at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018, and although Kanye remains fond of the rapper, he said Kim was “out of line”.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them??? (sic)”

Since his outbursts, Kanye has apologised publicly to the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star.

He tweeted: “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. (sic)”

