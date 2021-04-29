Noel Gallagher Has A Greatest Hits Coming - Noise11.com

Noel Gallagher has compiled a greatest hits record for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Bird.

The album was curated and compiled entirely by Noel.

The new song ‘We’re On Our Way Now’ is unveiled today.

Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) – Track listing:

Disc 1

1. Everybody’s On The Run

2. The Death Of You And Me

3. AKA … What A Life!

4. If I Had A Gun …

5. In The Heat Of The Moment

6. Riverman

7. Lock All The Doors

8. The Dying Of The Light

9. Ballad Of The Mighty I

10. We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Holy Mountain (Remastered)

3. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

4. This Is The Place

5. It’s A Beautiful World

6. Blue Moon Rising

7. Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

8. Flying On The Ground

Bonus Disc

1. It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)

2. If I Had A Gun … (Acoustic Version)

3. Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)

5. The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)

6. International Magic (Demo)

7. Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)

8. The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)

9. This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)

10. This Is The Place (Instrumental)

11. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

12. Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)

‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 [2011-2021]’ is available to pre order now on the following formats:

Standard 2 CD

Deluxe 3 CD

Double heavyweight LP Formats

Limited edition Deluxe Box Set including set of deluxe vinyl,

etched 7” plus 12” coffee table photo book with deluxe CD set

Online store exclusive – Double LP picture disc and cassette

Limited edition numbered, hand pressed, coloured double LP with exclusive art print also released for Record Store Day on the 12th June

