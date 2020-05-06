‘NSYNC Do A Sort of Reunion for Lance Bass Birthday

‘NSYNC had a mini online reunion to mark Lance Bass’s 41st birthday on Tuesday.

The singer shared a video on his Instagram page of the celebrations for his big day – which was actually on Monday – with bandmates Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez joining forces for the “NSYNC-O de Mayo” segment of the party.

Former member Justin Timberlake was notably absent from the chat, which took place on video app Zoom.

However, the foursome didn’t let that stop them from helping Lance enjoy his Cinco de Mayo-themed party, with Joey even donning a sombrero and poncho and holding a mini cactus pinata.

Later, Lance enjoyed a virtual “Guac and roll” bash with his family members, while the evening concluded with a Broadway-themed instalment featuring Kristin Chenoweth, Colleen Ballinger, and Shoshana Bean.

Sharing a video on Instagram of the multiple celebrations, organised by his husband Michael Turchin, Lance wrote: “Holy hell! I thought releasing @jax.justaddx was going to be the extent of my bday celebrations. But boy was I wrong!! My loved ones made it so special. I’m still in shock. It started with a parade of cars outside my house with a few friends.

“I had enough food sent over to feed an army. And I dug into SIX birthday cakes. And to top it off Michael through (sic) me a surprise virtual bday party with some of my favourite people! Here’s a sample of how it all went down. Thank you to everyone who made this weird birthday the best ever!”

