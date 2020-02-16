 Ol’ Black Eyes Alice Cooper Performs In Melbourne - Noise11.com
Alice Cooper photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Alice Cooper photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Ol’ Black Eyes Alice Cooper Performs In Melbourne

by Paul Cashmere on February 16, 2020

in News

At 72 Alice Cooper can kick the arse of any musician half his age. Well, maybe not his opening act Airbourne. They kicked everyone’s arse … but that’s another story.

Friday was St Valentines Day. Rock’s favour ghoul celebrated the most romantic way he could, by having his wife chop his head off. Who’s that girl? Who’s that girl? She’s Sheryl. Sheryl Cooper, Alice’s wife of 43 years, has been his decapitator since 1975. In times when Sheryl has been unable to tour, their daughter Calico has filled in.

I first saw Alice Cooper 45 years ago in Sydney and nearly every Australian tour ever since. If I went back 45 years from the first time I saw Alice I’d land in 1930’s Vaudeville. Harry Houdini escaped from a straight-jacket. Alice is still doing it. Maybe not much has changed in 70s, just the technology.

Alice Cooper photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 14 February 2020 photo by Mary Boukouvalas

The Alice Cooper setlist is designed to weave a story about building insanity. Right from the tortured soul in ‘Feed My Frankenstein’ who becomes ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’ and loses the off switch in ‘Bed of Nails’ to became the killer in ‘Under My Wheels’ before his life becomes a Nightmare. Each tour has a varied setlist but the story has remained the same for the past 50 years.

The current Alice Cooper band features Nita Strauss, who is apparently a direct descendant of Johann Strauss, Tommy Henriksen, who also plays with Alice’s other band Hollywood Vampires and Ryan Roxie, a graduate of Slash’s Snakepit and on drums Glen Sobel, who is also a member of Hollywood Vampires.

An Alice Cooper show audience knows no age. This audience is literally packed from people aged 7 to 70 (and then some). Every Alice Cooper show is a complete theatrical as well as rock experience. Every Alice Cooper show has songs you’ve known for decades but in this case a few deep cuts such as ‘Raped and Freeezin’ and ‘My Stars’ which most of the audience would never have heard live in Australia before.

There is one more show to go in Brisbane.

Alice Cooper photo 3by Mary Boukouvalas

Alice Cooper photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Alice Cooper Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back setlist, Melbourne, 14 February 2020

Feed My Frankenstein (from Hey Stoopid, 1981)
No More Mr. Nice Guy (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)
Bed of Nails (from Trash, 1989)
Raped and Freezin’ (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)
Fallen in Love (from Paranormal, 2017)
Under My Wheels (from Killer, 1971)
Muscle of Love (from Muscle of Love, 1973)
He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask) (from Constrictor, 1986)
I’m Eighteen (from Love It To Death, 1971)
Billion Dollar Babies (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)
Poison (from Trash, 1989)
Guitar Solo (Nita Strauss)
Roses on White Lace (from Raise Your Fist and Yell, 1987)
My Stars (from School’s Out, 1972)
Devil’s Food (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)
Black Widow Jam (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)
Steven (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)
Dead Babies (from Killer, 1971)
I Love the Dead (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)
Escape (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)
Teenage Frankenstein (from Constrictor, 1986)

Encore:
Department of Youth (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)
School’s Out (from School’s Out, 1972)

ALICE COOPER “OL’ BLACK EYES IS BACK“ AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2020

Saturday 8 February Perth, RAC Arena
Tuesday 11 February Adelaide, Entertainment Centre
Friday 14 February Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
Saturday 15 February Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena
Tuesday 18 February Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

www.ticketek.com.au

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman The Last Confession Photo by Ros OGorman Grease December 2014 Photo by Ros OGorman AliceCooper270809_29950.jpg AliceCooper270809_29983.jpg AliceCooper270809_29990.jpg AliceCooper270809_30008.jpg AliceCooper270809_30050.jpg AliceCooper270809_30125.jpg Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Westside Story at the State Theatre in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors Little Shop Of Horrors The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Sound Of Music. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Clem Burke Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Debbie Harry Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Cyndi Lauper Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman Chris Cornell. Photo by Ros OGorman k.d. Lang k.d. Langg k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang k.d. Lang Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard The Bodyguard Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Glenn Hughes Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Elton John Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet Alison Moyet The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Midnight Oil Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Adalita Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Tom Bailey Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Sheryl Crow Ace Frehley Richie Scarlet Joanne Catherall Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Cat Stevens Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Hook and The Light The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever The Human League Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Pretenders Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Cat Stevens Muse Easy Fever Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo and Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Martin Chambers Cat Stevens Easy Fever Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Jimmy Webb Phil Oakey Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian Bell Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo Pretenders Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Melbourne Premiere Nita Strauss Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Pretenders Joanne Catherall Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jimmy Webb Pretenders Muse Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Peter Hook and The Light Ace Frehley The Tea Party Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rivers Cuomo Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Peter Hook and The Light Chris Wyse Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Chrissie Hynde Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Alice Cooper Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Jimmy Webb Scoty Coogan Alice Cooper Cat Stevens Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman The Tea Party Pretenders Cat Stevens Easy Fever Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo The Tea Party Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Scott Shriner Weezer. Photo by Ros OGorman Jonathan Wilson. Photo by Ros OGorman Glen Sobel Muse Easy Fever Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Muse Easy Fever Rose Tattoo Muse Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Easy Fever Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Cat Stevens Dave Kilminster. Photo by Ros OGorman Muse Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Easy Fever Symphonica. Armand Van Helden and the MSO. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Roger Waters. Photo by Ros OGorman Cat Stevens Muse Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Tex and Phil Easy Fever Muse Queen and Adam Lambert. Photo by Ros OGorman Easy Fever Muse Muse Muse Easy Fever Tim Rogers Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Easy Fever Kram Ash Naylor Easy Fever

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day ‘Father Of All Motherfuckers’ Debuts At No 1 in UK

Green Day’s latest album Father Of All Motherfuckers lands straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, earning the US punk-rockers their fourth UK chart-topping album.

17 hours ago
Martina McBride, Noise11, Photo
Martina McBride Found Liable In Mistreatment Claim

Martina McBride and her husband have been found liable in a lawsuit filed by a former employee, who accused the couple of mistreatment.

20 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne Odinary Man
Charlie Puth Is On The New Ozzy Osbourne Album

28-year old pop star Charlie Puth is a guest on the next Ozzy Osbourrne album ‘Ordinary Man’.

1 day ago
Billy Ocean
Billy Ocean Releases His First From First Album In 11 Years

Billy Ocean has dropped the new soulful ballad Nothing Will Stand in Our Way, the second single from the music legend's first record in over a decade, 'One World', and revealed it's not only about the relationship with two people, but putting differences aside politically to "let the light of love shine through".

1 day ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Proposes To Herself For Valentines Day

Lady Gaga has proposed to herself on Valentine's Day.

1 day ago
Midnight Oil play the Bowl on their Great Circle Tour 2017 Monday 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil Have New Music For 2020

Midnight Oil will have a lot of new music in 2020.

2 days ago
Queen and Adam Lambert
Queen + Adam Lambert Fans Drenched At First Australian Show In Brisbane

Queen + Adam Lambert’s first Australian show in Brisbane last night was a washout but, like the song, the show must go on.

2 days ago