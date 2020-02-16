Ol’ Black Eyes Alice Cooper Performs In Melbourne

At 72 Alice Cooper can kick the arse of any musician half his age. Well, maybe not his opening act Airbourne. They kicked everyone’s arse … but that’s another story.

Friday was St Valentines Day. Rock’s favour ghoul celebrated the most romantic way he could, by having his wife chop his head off. Who’s that girl? Who’s that girl? She’s Sheryl. Sheryl Cooper, Alice’s wife of 43 years, has been his decapitator since 1975. In times when Sheryl has been unable to tour, their daughter Calico has filled in.

I first saw Alice Cooper 45 years ago in Sydney and nearly every Australian tour ever since. If I went back 45 years from the first time I saw Alice I’d land in 1930’s Vaudeville. Harry Houdini escaped from a straight-jacket. Alice is still doing it. Maybe not much has changed in 70s, just the technology.

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 14 February 2020 photo by Mary Boukouvalas

The Alice Cooper setlist is designed to weave a story about building insanity. Right from the tortured soul in ‘Feed My Frankenstein’ who becomes ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’ and loses the off switch in ‘Bed of Nails’ to became the killer in ‘Under My Wheels’ before his life becomes a Nightmare. Each tour has a varied setlist but the story has remained the same for the past 50 years.

The current Alice Cooper band features Nita Strauss, who is apparently a direct descendant of Johann Strauss, Tommy Henriksen, who also plays with Alice’s other band Hollywood Vampires and Ryan Roxie, a graduate of Slash’s Snakepit and on drums Glen Sobel, who is also a member of Hollywood Vampires.

An Alice Cooper show audience knows no age. This audience is literally packed from people aged 7 to 70 (and then some). Every Alice Cooper show is a complete theatrical as well as rock experience. Every Alice Cooper show has songs you’ve known for decades but in this case a few deep cuts such as ‘Raped and Freeezin’ and ‘My Stars’ which most of the audience would never have heard live in Australia before.

There is one more show to go in Brisbane.

Alice Cooper photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Alice Cooper Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back setlist, Melbourne, 14 February 2020

Feed My Frankenstein (from Hey Stoopid, 1981)

No More Mr. Nice Guy (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)

Bed of Nails (from Trash, 1989)

Raped and Freezin’ (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)

Fallen in Love (from Paranormal, 2017)

Under My Wheels (from Killer, 1971)

Muscle of Love (from Muscle of Love, 1973)

He’s Back (The Man Behind the Mask) (from Constrictor, 1986)

I’m Eighteen (from Love It To Death, 1971)

Billion Dollar Babies (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)

Poison (from Trash, 1989)

Guitar Solo (Nita Strauss)

Roses on White Lace (from Raise Your Fist and Yell, 1987)

My Stars (from School’s Out, 1972)

Devil’s Food (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)

Black Widow Jam (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)

Steven (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)

Dead Babies (from Killer, 1971)

I Love the Dead (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)

Escape (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)

Teenage Frankenstein (from Constrictor, 1986)

Encore:

Department of Youth (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)

School’s Out (from School’s Out, 1972)

ALICE COOPER “OL’ BLACK EYES IS BACK“ AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES 2020

Saturday 8 February Perth, RAC Arena

Tuesday 11 February Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Friday 14 February Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 15 February Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Tuesday 18 February Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

