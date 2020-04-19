One World #Together At Home Highlights – Shawn Mendes & Camilo Cabello and Lady Gaga

Here are some more highlights from the One World: Together At Home event.
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello got together for ‘What A Wonderful World’ and Lady Gaga made us all “Smile”.
Absolutely perfect.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes perform Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World."#TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/PBHC4n4F0u
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 19, 2020
As the world faces the coronavirus pandemic, @ladygaga is trying to make people across the globe "smile" through this very difficult time. #TogetherAtHome ❤️https://t.co/veuu86brXD
— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) April 19, 2020
