 One World #Together At Home Highlights - Shawn Mendes & Camilo Cabello and Lady Gaga - Noise11.com
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

One World #Together At Home Highlights – Shawn Mendes & Camilo Cabello and Lady Gaga

by Paul Cashmere on April 19, 2020

in News

Here are some more highlights from the One World: Together At Home event.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello got together for ‘What A Wonderful World’ and Lady Gaga made us all “Smile”.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Marcus Mumford
Marcus Mumford Teams With Major Lazer For ‘Lay Your Head On Me’

Marcus Mumford has teamed up with Major Lazer for the new song 'Lay Your Head On Me'.

2 days ago
Noel Gallagher of Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Noel Gallagher Takes Up Painting

Noel Gallagher decided to decorate his two sons' bedroom doors with hundreds of stickers to create four "pop art" pieces after being inspired to do so whilst flicking through the pages of their numerous sticker books.

2 days ago
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Jon Bon Jovi Pops Virtually Into A Kindergarten

Jon Bon Jovi appeared before children at Marsh Pointe Elementary School via a laptop during a writing lesson about life in quarantine, having previously released an incomplete version of 'Do What You Can' - which focuses on the battle to contain the coronavirus - and asked fans to submit verses to help complete the song.

2 days ago
Neil Finn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Finn and Sons Liam and Elroy Deliver ‘Better Be Home Soon’ From Home

Neil Finn is continuing his homegrown sessions with a new version of his Crowded House classic 'Better Be Home Soon' with his sons Elroy and Liam.

3 days ago
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Reveals Star-Studded Pandemic Show Plans

Bruce Springsteen is set to perform along with the likes of Halsey, SZA, Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett and Charlie Puth as part of the virtual concert JERSEY 4 JERSEY on April 22 to help raise funds for NJ residents whose lives have been impacted by the Covid-19 health crisis.

3 days ago
Radiohead Kid A
Radiohead Are Planning a Kid A 20th Anniversary Release

Radiohead bass player Ed O'Brien has confessed that he's not fond of "looking back" on the different chapters in the band's career, and would much rather focus on what's "next", but he's confirmed he and has bandmates have recently been hosting online meetings on Zoom to plan something to mark the release of the 2000 album, which reaches the two-decade milestone in October.

3 days ago
Sammy Hagar photo by Randee St Nicholas, Noise11, Photo
Sammy Hagar Has Covered His Van Halen Era Classic ‘Good Enough’ During Lockdown

Sammy Hagar has created a new version of his Van Halen classic 'Good Enough' while social distancing in isolation with his band The Circle performing virtually.

4 days ago