 Ozzy Osbourne Plans 2022 Tour
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Plans 2022 Tour

October 14, 2020

in News

Ozzy Osbourne is set to finally hit the road for his No More Tours II stint after his health issues and the coronavirus caused delays.

Ozzy’s wife and manager Sharon Osbourne told Planet Rock Radio: “Everybody’s booking their tours again for like 2022, and to find availabilities right now, it’s crazy. “Agents and facilities are going nuts, trying to get everybody back. It will be exciting. I think it will be a very exciting time when bands do go back and it’ll be joyous…

“Ozzy’s tour has been rebooked. The British tour, he’ll be back in ’22. You know, we just carry on as normal. We’ve been doing loads of TV shows here and you’ve got to just keep going until Ozzy can go back live.”

Ozzy has been trying to get back on his feet after being plagued with health issues – including being diagnosed with Parkinson’s – but he recently insisted the coronavirus pandemic is preventing him from heading back out on tour.

Ozzy had suggested he wouldn’t hit the road again until 2022, because he doesn’t want to be the first person to trial a vaccine.

He added: “I’m trying to recover so I can get … The only good thing about this pandemic, I couldn’t work anyway because of my injuries. I’m hoping that I’ll be booking 2022, I think.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think it’s going to get ship-shape until the end of next year. I think this winter is going to be fucking bad. Because you’re going to have the flu …

“You can give me any fuck, but I’m not going to be number one on [trying] that fucking new vaccine. I don’t want to be the first one to wake up with a set of fucking antlers in the morning.”

