Ozzy Osbourne Takes New Video ‘Straight To Hell’

Ozzy Osbourne looks pretty good for a guy supposedly on his deathbed a week ago. Ozzy has debuted a new video for ‘Straight To Hell’.

‘Straight To Hell’ precedes Ozzy’s first solo album in a decade ‘Ordinary Man’, due later this month.

‘Ordinary Man is the first Ozzy Osbourne album since ‘Scream’ in 2010. His last album of new music was ‘13’ with Black Sabbath in 2013. That was Ozzy’s first album with Black Sabbath since 1978’s ‘Never Say Die’, although there were two new studio recordings on the 1998 ‘Reunion’ album.

‘Ordinary Man’ features musicians Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Duff McKagan of Guns ‘N Roses and guitarist Andrew Watt.

