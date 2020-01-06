 Ozzy Osbourne Takes New Video ‘Straight To Hell’ - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Takes New Video ‘Straight To Hell’

by Paul Cashmere on January 7, 2020

in News

Ozzy Osbourne looks pretty good for a guy supposedly on his deathbed a week ago. Ozzy has debuted a new video for ‘Straight To Hell’.

‘Straight To Hell’ precedes Ozzy’s first solo album in a decade ‘Ordinary Man’, due later this month.

‘Ordinary Man is the first Ozzy Osbourne album since ‘Scream’ in 2010. His last album of new music was ‘13’ with Black Sabbath in 2013. That was Ozzy’s first album with Black Sabbath since 1978’s ‘Never Say Die’, although there were two new studio recordings on the 1998 ‘Reunion’ album.

‘Ordinary Man’ features musicians Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Duff McKagan of Guns ‘N Roses and guitarist Andrew Watt.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Black Sabbath, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Cold Chisel photo by Daniel Boud
Cold Chisel Rutherglen A Day On The Green Cancelled Due To Fires

The Cold Chisel A Day On The Green show planned for the All Saints Winery in Rutherglen has been cancelled due to Australia's extreme weather conditions.

3 hours ago
Murray Cook of the Wiggles at the 2015 Carlton Dry Independent Music Awards held in Melbourne at the Meat Market on Thursday 22 October 2015. Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Original Wiggles Reform For Adults Only Bushfire Benefit

Aussie children's supergroup The Wiggles are getting back together for a one-off gig in Sydney to raise money for the bushfire relief on Saturday, January 18.

17 hours ago
Michael Stipe
LISTEN: R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe Reveals Solo Single For Renewable Energy Charity

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has revealed his second solo single Drive To The Ocean.

19 hours ago
Nirvana
WATCH: Nirvana Reform With Beck and St. Vincent

Surviving members of the iconic rock band Nirvana reformed on stage in Los Angeles on Saturday night with Beck, St. Vincent and Violent Grohl (Dave's daughter) replacing Kurt Cobain on vocals.

20 hours ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Settles We Can’t Stop Lawsuit

Miley Cyrus has settled a lawsuit that claimed she stole her 2013 hit song We Can’t Stop.

1 day ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11. Photo
Rod Stewart and Son Sean Expect To Be Cleared Of Assault Charge

Rod Stewart's son Sean is confident he and his dad will be cleared of any wrongdoing following an altercation on New Year's Eve, insisting the "truth will prevail".

1 day ago
Rod Stewart. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sir Rod Stewart And Son Sean Charged With Assault

Sir Rod Stewart has been charged in Florida for allegedly punching a hotel security guard.

2 days ago