Paris Jackson To Showcase at SXSW - Noise11.com

Paris Jackson will perform live at SXSW in Austin in March to showcase her new music.

Jackson released a new EP ‘Lost’ this week. The three tracks on the release are the two originals ‘Lost’ and ‘Breathe Again’ and Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Never Going Back Again’.

Paris Jackson released her debut album ‘Wilted’ in 2020.

Paris Jackson dates are:

March 16 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn (SXSW Showcase)

March 19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Space^

March 20 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up^

March 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater^

March 24 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho^

March 29 — Portland, OR @ The Hawthorne Theater^

March 30 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos^

^ support for Patrick Droney

