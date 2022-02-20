 Paris Jackson To Showcase at SXSW - Noise11.com
Paris Jackson (photo from Facebook)

Paris Jackson (photo from Facebook)

Paris Jackson To Showcase at SXSW

by Paul Cashmere on February 20, 2022

in News

Paris Jackson will perform live at SXSW in Austin in March to showcase her new music.

Jackson released a new EP ‘Lost’ this week. The three tracks on the release are the two originals ‘Lost’ and ‘Breathe Again’ and Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Never Going Back Again’.

Paris Jackson released her debut album ‘Wilted’ in 2020.

Paris Jackson dates are:

Paris Jackson 2022 Tour Dates:
March 16 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn (SXSW Showcase)
March 19 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Space^
March 20 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up^
March 22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater^
March 24 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Soho^
March 29 — Portland, OR @ The Hawthorne Theater^
March 30 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos^
^ support for Patrick Droney

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

John Paul Jones Them Crooked Vultures - photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
John Paul Jones Recreates His Led Zeppelin Classic ‘When The Level Breaks’

Led Zeppelin’s ‘When The Levee Breaks’ has been re-created by Led Zep’s John Paul Jones and a gathering of his friends including Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Janes Addiction’s Stephen Perkins and Robbie Robertson’s son Sebastian.

6 seconds ago
Huskii
Australian Albums: Rapper Huskii Debuts At No 1

Local rapper Huskii sees his debut studio album "Antihero" enter at No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

2 hours ago
One Direction, Niall Horan, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
One Direction Star Niall Horan Falls Ill On Flight

Niall Horan has thanked airline staff for taking care of him after he fell "extremely ill" during a flight.

1 day ago
BTS
BTS Star V Tests Positive To Covid-19

BTS singer V has tested positive for coronavirus a few weeks after his bandmate Jimin caught Covid-19.

3 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon ‘Bad Habits’ Collaboration Is Ready

Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon will release their heavy rock version of 'Bad Habits' on Friday (18.02.22).

4 days ago
Harry Styles One Direction Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles Films Video On Giant Bed Outside Buckingham Palace

Harry Styles has been spotted filming a music video on a giant bed outside Buckingham Palace.

6 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
UK Charts: Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift Are In For An Easy No 1

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.  

February 13, 2022