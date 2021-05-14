 Parkway Drive Cancel Viva The Underdogs Tour - Noise11.com
Parkway Drive Cancel Viva The Underdogs Tour

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 14, 2021

in News

Parkway Drive have cancelled their upcoming Viva The Underdogs tour citing uncertainty with performances in venues of that nature with Covid restrictions still in place.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we have to announce our Viva The Underdogs Australian Revolution this July is cancelled,” Parkway Drive said in a statement. “As venue restrictions, travel restrictions and government limitations on mass gatherings are still in place, the massive arena shows we had planned cannot go ahead in their current form. We would have loved to bring our full production show to Australia, but unfortunately this is not viable. Furthermore, our international friends in Hatebreed and Every Time I Die are also not allowed into the country, so we have made the regretful decision to pull the pin. The safety of our fans and delivering the full Parkway Drive experience is of utmost importance to us but we are confident we will see you all in 2022!”

PARKWAY DRIVE VIVA THE UNDERDOGS AUSTRALIAN REVOLUTION 2021

Thursday July 1 – Riverstage, Brisbane CANCELLED
Saturday July 3 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney CANCELLED
Friday July 9 – Melbourne Arena, Melbourne CANCELLED
Saturday July 10 – AEC Theatre, Adelaide CANCELLED
Tuesday July 13 – HBF Stadium, Perth CANCELLED

Tickets can be refunded from the point of purchase. Fans will also be eligible for a 20% discount on Parkway Drive merchandise with a dedicated discount code being sent to all ticket holders.

